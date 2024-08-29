August 29, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: SMPD

Homeless Man Who Targeted Hispanic Victims Faces 23-Year-Sentence

One Victim Was Struck from Behind with a Large Wooden Stick

A Los Angeles man has been sentenced to 23 years and 8 months in state prison after being convicted of multiple felonies, including hate crimes and assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from incidents in Santa Monica and Los Angeles, according to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD).

The suspect, identified as Kevin Mumin, 37, was found guilty earlier this month of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, with enhancements for great bodily injury and hate crimes, as well as one count of felony sexual battery. The charges relate to a series of unprovoked attacks, which targeted Hispanic victims in Santa Monica and Los Angeles.

The first incident occurred on August 20, 2023, when SMPD officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 3100 block of Main Street in Santa Monica. The victim, a Hispanic male, was struck from behind with a large wooden stick, sustaining a severe head injury. Surveillance footage captured the attack.

Two days later, on August 22, 2023, SMPD officers encountered another Hispanic male who had been the victim of an attempted assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of Palisades Park. The suspect threw a glass bottle at the victim, a City of Santa Monica maintenance worker, after attempting to punch him.

SMPD detectives identified Mumin as the suspect in both cases, connecting him to a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) bulletin for similar hate crimes. Mumin, who is currently homeless, was arrested by LAPD on August 23, 2023, for multiple felony assaults.

Mumin’s criminal history includes arrests for robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and other offenses. 

The SMPD is asking anyone with additional information about these incidents to contact Det. Brian Spencer at (310) 458-8420 or Sgt. Shaun Cooney at (310) 458-8436.

