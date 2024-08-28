August 29, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Photos

New Covid-19 Vaccine Comes with $200 Price Tag at Pharmacies Amid Insurance Delays

With Federal Funding Ended, Most Major Insurers Are Not Covering the Vaccine 

As an update, this reporter went to a local CVS pharmacy to get the updated version of the Covid 19 mRNA vaccine recently approved for usage by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Unfortunately, even with health insurance, the shot will not be free because the federal government has ended funding for Covid 19 vaccines, and most of the major health insurance companies will not cover the vaccine even though it is available. The charge for the new vaccine at CVS is $200. 

The reason the CVS pharmacist gave me was that my insurance company, LA Care Health Plan, has not yet updated its database to include coverage of the newest Covid 19 booster. I was informed that only Blue Shield and Medicare have updated their database to include the new booster as of today. 

Unless you are insured with either of these plans, you will almost certainly have the same problem. It would be advisable to call your insurance company and check if and when they will cover this immunization. The seasonal flu shot was covered with no problem. It is alarming that during the biggest Covid surge in two years, when the United States has the largest death toll from Covid 19 in the world, insurance would not cover this vaccine, the Covid Bridge Program has effectively ended, and the government disseminated none of this information with the release of the vaccine. The current U.S. Covid death toll is 2.8K as of August 11, 2024. 

When I spoke with a customer service representative at LA Care, they informed me that the insurance plan’s database would not be updated until September 5, when the new vaccine will be covered. I spoke with a company press representative and am waiting for a response from LA Care.

Related Posts
Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Homeless Man Who Targeted Hispanic Victims Faces 23-Year-Sentence

August 29, 2024

Read more
August 29, 2024

One Victim Was Struck from Behind with a Large Wooden Stick A Los Angeles man has been sentenced to 23...

Photo: Hank’s
Dining, News

Months After Becoming Bistro, Hank’s Introduces New Brunch Menu

August 29, 2024

Read more
August 29, 2024

Hank’s brunch menu is part of its recent transformation under the guidance of Tancredi DeLuca Hank’s, a Palisades Village eatery,...
Hard, News

Man Shot at Del Rey Lagoon, Possible Gang Ties Investigated: Report

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

There Was a Fight Involved According to a report from 2 Urban Girls, a man was shot while involved in...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Big Bus Parked at Canal Access off Washington

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

Red, white and blue bus,  just another illegally parked vehicle in a spot long known for such activity.   By Nick...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Suspect Arrested After Robbing and Stabbing Victim in Venice

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

When authorities arrived, the suspect wasn’t present A suspect was arrested in Venice Monday night shortly after stabbing and robbing...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Agrees to $38.2 Million Settlement Over HUD Accessibility Violations in Affordable Housing

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

City Settles Federal Allegations of Failing to Meet Accessibility Standards Officials announced that the City of Los Angeles has agreed...

Photo: Instagram: @shotbythebull
Hard, News

Cars Seen Doing Donuts and Crashing in Front of Santa Monica Pier, Possibly Causing Injuries

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

The Moment Was Captured in a Viral Instagram Post By Zach Armstrong A viral social media post shows two vehicles...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Homelessness Committee Hosts Forum, but Offers Few Answers or Solutions

August 27, 2024

Read more
August 27, 2024

Horvath Deputy Amy Perkins Led a Collection of County Bureaucrats Failing to Offer Any Real Results to Those Assembled By...

Photo: Official
News

Kroger and Albertsons to Defend Merger in Federal Court Amid FTC Challenge

August 27, 2024

Read more
August 27, 2024

Proposed Supermarket Merger Faces Opposition About Lack of Competition Kroger and Albertsons will defend their proposed merger in federal court...

Photo: Instagram: @womenssurffilmfestival
News, upbeat

Surf and Screen: Kolohe Andino to Headline Venice Pier Event

August 26, 2024

Read more
August 26, 2024

Following the event, attendees are invited to a screening of Andino’s latest film Pro surfer Kolohe Andino is set to...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Locals Say White Bus Parked in Same Spot for Four Years

August 26, 2024

Read more
August 26, 2024

White Bus remains illegally parked in plain view By Nick Antonicello  According to locals, the above mentioned bus still remains...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Attempted Child Abductor Faces Potential 6.5-Year Sentence, Proceedings Suspended Amid Mental Health Evaluation

August 26, 2024

Read more
August 26, 2024

During Arraignment, Her Defense Attorney Declared a Doubt as to Her Competency The Santa Monica woman accused of attempting to...

Photo: LAPD
News, Real Estate

LAPD Issues Community Alert Amid Surge in Upscale West LA Neighborhood Burglaries

August 25, 2024

Read more
August 25, 2024

Thieves Target High-End Valuables in Residential Break-Ins Across West Los Angeles The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has issued a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Now Available Nationwide, Free for Uninsured Adults Until the End of August

August 25, 2024

Read more
August 25, 2024

Vaccines Released by FDA Will Be Accessible at Pharmacies Starting August 28 The updated COVID-19 vaccines approved by the FDA...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: “Madness at Marr Street” Evident & Ongoing

August 25, 2024

Read more
August 25, 2024

One of the More Obvious Encampments in Venice Needs to Be Cleaned Up By Nick Antonicello   In a recent email...

