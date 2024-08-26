(Video) Thai Boba Shop Opens at Promenade’s Market Pavilion

It Is The Chain’s Second Los Angeles Outpost
@yovenicenews The shop is Odd One Out’s 2nd LA outpost #boba #bobatea #taiwan #taiwantiktokers #tea #drink #lafoodie #foodie #santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
August 22, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago @yovenicenews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved...
The Business, Managed by Sergio Perez, Has Deep Roots in the Neighborhood The Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co., fondly...
The Evening Was One Where People Got to Connect With Local Artists and Their Work @yovenicenews Euromassage has reopened its...
La’s Beloved Rotisserie Chain Koo Koo Roo Resurfaces Exclusively at ChainFEST ChainFEST, the world’s largest gourmet chain food festival, is...
August 19, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Hama Sushi Was One of the First Sushi Restaurants on the Westside Hama Sushi, a beloved fixture in the Venice...
August 19, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Menu Items Mock Those of McDonald’s, Including the “Big Chuck” or the “Not a Hamburger” By Zach Armstrong Mr. Charlies,...
August 16, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Delicious pizza and lots of love. @yovenicenews Grand Opening of Pizza Girl at Hotel Erwin with Co-CEO and Founder Caroline...
August 16, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
August 15, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Celebrate with Limited-Edition Collector’s Cups, Themed Cocktails, Beachside DJ Set McDonald’s is hosting the “Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise,” a summer...
August 13, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
This marriage counseling center is changing how the therapeutic world handles relationships. @yovenicenews This marriage counseling center is changing how...
The New Dispensary Business Is Located at 1418 Wilshire Blvd. @smmirrornews The new business is located at 1418 Wilshire Boulevard...
Go to mealsonwheelswest.org to refer or volunteer @yovenicenews Meals on Wheels West delivers more than just a meal #volunteer #charity...
Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @yovenicenews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...
August 9, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
For more information, visit WSB Bellydance or call 310-828-2018 @yovenicenews Cabaret Soirée dances and workshops are coming to the Westside...
August 9, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Food Court Presents Five New Dining Options @yovenicenews The Santa Monica Pier has five new dining options #santamonica #california...
