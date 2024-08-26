August 27, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Thai Boba Shop Opens at Promenade’s Market Pavilion

It Is The Chain’s Second Los Angeles Outpost

@yovenicenews The shop is Odd One Out’s 2nd LA outpost #boba #bobatea #taiwan #taiwantiktokers #tea #drink #lafoodie #foodie #santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
in Dining, Video
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) H. Savinar Luggage Co.: Offering Brand-Name Luggage and Briefcases For Over a Century

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago @yovenicenews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved...

Photo: Instagram: @hoagiesvenice
Dining, News

“Great Western Steak & Hoagie” to Celebrate 51 Years in Venice With Community Event

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

The Business, Managed by Sergio Perez, Has Deep Roots in the Neighborhood The Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co., fondly...
News, Video

(Video) Boutique Massage Shop Reopens After Pandemic Closure

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

The Evening Was One Where People Got to Connect With Local Artists and Their Work @yovenicenews Euromassage has reopened its...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

ChainFEST Returns to Los Angeles with Gourmet Chain Collabs and a Koo Koo Roo Comeback

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

La’s Beloved Rotisserie Chain Koo Koo Roo Resurfaces Exclusively at ChainFEST ChainFEST, the world’s largest gourmet chain food festival, is...

Photo: Google Street View
Dining, News

Beloved Venice Sushi Restaurant to Celebrate 45th Anniversary with Block Party

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

Hama Sushi Was One of the First Sushi Restaurants on the Westside Hama Sushi, a beloved fixture in the Venice...
Dining, News

Comedic Vegan Fast Food Chain Shutters Venice Beach Store One Year After Opening

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

Menu Items Mock Those of McDonald’s, Including the “Big Chuck” or the “Not a Hamburger” By Zach Armstrong Mr. Charlies,...
News, Video

(Video) Grand Opening of Pizza Girl at Hotel Erwin with Co-CEO and Founder Caroline D’Amore

August 16, 2024

Read more
August 16, 2024

Delicious pizza and lots of love. @yovenicenews Grand Opening of Pizza Girl at Hotel Erwin with Co-CEO and Founder Caroline...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Art Crawl Takes Place at the Canals

August 16, 2024

Read more
August 16, 2024

The Evening Was One Where People Got to Connect With Local Artists and Their Work @yovenicenews For more info, go...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

McDonald’s Hosts Exclusive ‘Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise’ at Santa Monica Pier

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Celebrate with Limited-Edition Collector’s Cups, Themed Cocktails, Beachside DJ Set McDonald’s is hosting the “Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise,” a summer...
News, Video

(Video) Well Marriage Helps Couples Find Their Way Back to Each Other

August 13, 2024

Read more
August 13, 2024

This marriage counseling center is changing how the therapeutic world handles relationships. @yovenicenews This marriage counseling center is changing how...
News, Video

(Video) “Harvest House of Cannabis” Opens in Santa Monica

August 12, 2024

Read more
August 12, 2024

The New Dispensary Business Is Located at 1418 Wilshire Blvd. @smmirrornews The new business is located at 1418 Wilshire Boulevard...
News, Video

(Video) Meals on Wheels West Delivers More Than a Meal to Homebound People

August 12, 2024

Read more
August 12, 2024

Go to mealsonwheelswest.org to refer or volunteer @yovenicenews Meals on Wheels West delivers more than just a meal #volunteer #charity...
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

August 12, 2024

Read more
August 12, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @yovenicenews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...
News, Video

(Video) Cabaret Soirée Dances and Workshops Coming to Westside Ballet of Santa Monica

August 9, 2024

Read more
August 9, 2024

For more information, visit WSB Bellydance or call 310-828-2018 @yovenicenews Cabaret Soirée dances and workshops are coming to the Westside...
News, Video

(Video) “Snackville” Now Open at Santa Monica Pier

August 9, 2024

Read more
August 9, 2024

The Food Court Presents Five New Dining Options @yovenicenews The Santa Monica Pier has five new dining options #santamonica #california...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR