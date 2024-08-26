August 27, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @womenssurffilmfestival

Surf and Screen: Kolohe Andino to Headline Venice Pier Event

Following the event, attendees are invited to a screening of Andino’s latest film

Pro surfer Kolohe Andino is set to join young surfers for a special event at Venice Pier on Thursday, August 29. 

The event, hosted by the Venice Wave Warriors, will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering local groms a unique opportunity to surf alongside the renowned athlete. The session is being coordinated by Venice’s own Noah Hill.

Following the surf event, attendees are invited to a screening of Andino’s latest film, “Hijinx,” at The Waterfront, starting at 8 p.m. The film showcases Andino’s experiences and adventures in the surfing world, providing an inside look at his life on the waves.

For more information, go to https://www.vsa.la/updates.

