Photo: SMPD

Attempted Child Abductor Faces Potential 6.5-Year Sentence, Proceedings Suspended Amid Mental Health Evaluation

During Arraignment, Her Defense Attorney Declared a Doubt as to Her Competency

The Santa Monica woman accused of attempting to kidnap an 8-year-old girl and assaulting a man with a knife last week has had her bail set at $135,000 and faces a potential six-and-a-half year prison sentence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Courtney Perrone, 39, was charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a victim under 14 years old, one count of false imprisonment by violence, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on August 21. Perrone allegedly tried to wrestle the child away from a neighbor before fleeing the scene, only to be found later in a nearby grocery store parking lot, as reported by ABC7.

During her arraignment, Perrone pleaded not guilty, and her defense attorney declared a doubt as to her competency, prompting the suspension of criminal proceedings pending a mental health evaluation. 

The next court hearing is scheduled for September 9 at the Hollywood Courthouse.

If convicted, Perrone could face up to six and a half years in prison. The Santa Monica Police Department, which is investigating the case, noted that Perrone has prior out-of-state arrests and was recently released by the LAPD for insufficient evidence in a separate case.

Photo: Vimeo
News

DA Gascón Announces Charges in Murder of Actor Johnny Wactor During Catalytic Converter Theft

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

Four Suspects Face Charges in Fatal Shooting of “General Hospital” Actor Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...

