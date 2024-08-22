August 22, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) H. Savinar Luggage Co.: Offering Brand-Name Luggage and Briefcases For Over a Century

Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago

@yovenicenews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved to Culver City about a year ago #luggage #briefcase #bags #bag #fyp #losangeles #westla ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
Photo: Pacific Park
News, upbeat

SM Pier Ferris Wheel to Honor Kobe Bryant This Weekend

August 22, 2024

August 22, 2024

The Tribute, Held on What Is Known as Kobe Bryant Day, or Mamba Day, Marks the Legacy of the Late...

Photo: Defend Ballona Wetlands
Hard, News

Lawsuit Challenges Coastal Commission’s Approval of SoCalGas Project at Ballona Wetlands

August 21, 2024

August 21, 2024

Defend Ballona Wetlands Argue That the Commission Failed to Consider Less Damaging Alternatives A community coalition, Defend Ballona Wetlands, has...

Photo: Instagram: @hoagiesvenice
Dining, News

“Great Western Steak & Hoagie” to Celebrate 51 Years in Venice With Community Event

August 21, 2024

August 21, 2024

The Business, Managed by Sergio Perez, Has Deep Roots in the Neighborhood The Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co., fondly...
News, Video

(Video) Boutique Massage Shop Reopens After Pandemic Closure

August 21, 2024

August 21, 2024

The Evening Was One Where People Got to Connect With Local Artists and Their Work @yovenicenews Euromassage has reopened its...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

ChainFEST Returns to Los Angeles with Gourmet Chain Collabs and a Koo Koo Roo Comeback

August 21, 2024

August 21, 2024

La’s Beloved Rotisserie Chain Koo Koo Roo Resurfaces Exclusively at ChainFEST ChainFEST, the world’s largest gourmet chain food festival, is...
Hard, News

City to Pay $20M For Discharging Untreated Wastewater into Santa Monica Bay

August 21, 2024

August 21, 2024

In July 2021, a Significant Influx of Debris Overwhelmed the Headworks Area of Hyperion, Triggering the Plant’s Relief System The...

Photo: Instagram: @thebayfoundation
News, upbeat

Sand Dunes That Shield Sea Level Rise, Enrich Ecosystems Set for Venice Beach

August 20, 2024

August 20, 2024

Support for the Dune Project Is Buoyed by the Success of a Similar One Right Next Door By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Vimeo
News

DA Gascón Announces Charges in Murder of Actor Johnny Wactor During Catalytic Converter Theft

August 19, 2024

August 19, 2024

Four Suspects Face Charges in Fatal Shooting of “General Hospital” Actor Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Man Assaults Big Blue Bus Passenger, Faces Felony Charges

August 19, 2024

August 19, 2024

SMPD Detectives Used Big Blue Bus Surveillance Video, Tap Card Information, and Footage from Neighborhood Surveillance A man has been...

Photo: Google Street View
Dining, News

Beloved Venice Sushi Restaurant to Celebrate 45th Anniversary with Block Party

August 19, 2024

August 19, 2024

Hama Sushi Was One of the First Sushi Restaurants on the Westside Hama Sushi, a beloved fixture in the Venice...
Dining, News

Comedic Vegan Fast Food Chain Shutters Venice Beach Store One Year After Opening

August 19, 2024

August 19, 2024

Menu Items Mock Those of McDonald’s, Including the “Big Chuck” or the “Not a Hamburger” By Zach Armstrong Mr. Charlies,...
Hard, News

Woman Rescued After Falling from Santa Monica Pier: Report

August 19, 2024

August 19, 2024

A woman was rescued late Thursday night  A woman was rescued late Thursday night after she either fell or jumped...
News

Pedestrian Killed in Marina del Rey Hit-and-Run

August 18, 2024

August 18, 2024

The Victim Was Pronounced Dead on Scene A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Dies After Falling Off Boat Near Del Rey: Report

August 18, 2024

August 18, 2024

The Coast Guard Deployed a Helicopter, a Cutter, and a Small Boat A man who fell off a boat Thursday...

Photo: Official
News

Boutique Massage Studio EuroMassage Reopens in Los Angeles with Professional  Massage Services

August 18, 2024

August 18, 2024

EuroMassage, Sports, Swedish, Thai, and Deep Tissue Massages in a Safe Private Setting.   EuroMassage, the boutique massage shop located on...

