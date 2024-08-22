Barricaded Suspect Taken Into Custody After Standoff on Pacific Coast Highway

LASD Resolves Early Morning Standoff in Malibu with ADW Suspect

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) responded to a barricaded suspect situation in Malibu early on August 21. The incident, which involved a suspect accused of assault with a deadly weapon, began around 5:00 a.m. on the 29000 block of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).

SEB personnel assumed tactical command and a Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) attempted to contact the suspect to resolve the situation peacefully. Due to this dangerous situation, Pacific Coast Highway was closed between Heathercliff Road and Busch Drive.

The suspect, who had barricaded himself inside his vehicle, was taken into custody without incident at approximately 8:30 a.m. Following the resolution, PCH was reopened to traffic at 10:19 a.m. The Sheriff’s Department has asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Malibu/Lost Hill’s Station at (818) 878-1808.

There is no additional information available.