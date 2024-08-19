Woman Rescued After Falling from Santa Monica Pier: Report

A woman was rescued late Thursday night

A woman was rescued late Thursday night after she either fell or jumped from the Santa Monica Pier, according to KTLA.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at the popular tourist destination. Emergency responders, including local lifeguards, quickly located the woman in the water and brought her safely back to shore.

The unidentified woman was subsequently transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries remains unknown at this time, KTLA reported.

Authorities have not released additional details regarding the circumstances leading to the incident.