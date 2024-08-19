August 19, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Woman Rescued After Falling from Santa Monica Pier: Report

A woman was rescued late Thursday night 

A woman was rescued late Thursday night after she either fell or jumped from the Santa Monica Pier, according to KTLA.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at the popular tourist destination. Emergency responders, including local lifeguards, quickly located the woman in the water and brought her safely back to shore.

The unidentified woman was subsequently transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries remains unknown at this time, KTLA reported.

Authorities have not released additional details regarding the circumstances leading to the incident.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News

Pedestrian Killed in Marina del Rey Hit-and-Run

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

The Victim Was Pronounced Dead on Scene A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Dies After Falling Off Boat Near Del Rey: Report

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

The Coast Guard Deployed a Helicopter, a Cutter, and a Small Boat A man who fell off a boat Thursday...

Photo: Official
News

Boutique Massage Studio EuroMassage Reopens in Los Angeles with Professional  Massage Services

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

EuroMassage, Sports, Swedish, Thai, and Deep Tissue Massages in a Safe Private Setting.   EuroMassage, the boutique massage shop located on...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Physician Charged in Connection to Matthew Perry’s Death

August 16, 2024

Read more
August 16, 2024

The Indictment Alleges That Plasencia Was Complicit in Distributing Ketamine to Perry During the Actor’s Final Weeks Dr. Salvador Plasencia,...
News, Video

(Video) Grand Opening of Pizza Girl at Hotel Erwin with Co-CEO and Founder Caroline D’Amore

August 16, 2024

Read more
August 16, 2024

Delicious pizza and lots of love. @yovenicenews Grand Opening of Pizza Girl at Hotel Erwin with Co-CEO and Founder Caroline...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Art Crawl Takes Place at the Canals

August 16, 2024

Read more
August 16, 2024

The Evening Was One Where People Got to Connect With Local Artists and Their Work @yovenicenews For more info, go...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Veniceball to Host Ron Beals Legends Day and Women’s League Finals

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Highlights Include a Celebrity Game With NBA Veterans Such as Metta World Peace, Brandon Jennings, and Baron Davis, as Well...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

McDonald’s Hosts Exclusive ‘Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise’ at Santa Monica Pier

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Celebrate with Limited-Edition Collector’s Cups, Themed Cocktails, Beachside DJ Set McDonald’s is hosting the “Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise,” a summer...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Missing Woman, 26, Sought by SMPD

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Police believe Hespanhol may not be familiar with the area The Santa Monica Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance...
Hard, News

Silver Alert Issued for Missing 60-Year-Old Man in Venice

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

He is described as a 5-foot-8 man weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes A Silver Alert...

Photo: Rios
News, Real Estate

Three-Building Sustainable Office Campus Unveiled in Del Rey

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

The Campus Consists of Three Low-Rise Buildings, Totaling 151,067 Square Feet, Designed to Connect Through Exterior Walkways The Bradmore Group...

Photo: Day of the Dog
News, upbeat

North America’s Biggest Dog Festival to Return to Santa Monica

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

Attendees Can Participate in a 100-Foot Pool Party, Dog Races, a Foam Party for Pups and a Dog Surfing Wave...

Photo: California OES
News

Recent Earthquakes in Southern California Prompt Renewed Focus on Preparedness

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

Experts Urge Use of My Shake App and Emergency Kits as Seismic Activity Increases Los Angeles has experienced two earthquakes...
News

As Mpox Numbers Rise, Officials Encourage Awareness, Vaccination

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

By Susan Payne Cases of mpox are increasing in LA County, and it is important for residents of Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) Well Marriage Helps Couples Find Their Way Back to Each Other

August 13, 2024

Read more
August 13, 2024

This marriage counseling center is changing how the therapeutic world handles relationships. @yovenicenews This marriage counseling center is changing how...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR