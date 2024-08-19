August 20, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Vimeo

DA Gascón Announces Charges in Murder of Actor Johnny Wactor During Catalytic Converter Theft

Four Suspects Face Charges in Fatal Shooting of “General Hospital” Actor

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that four individuals have been charged in connection with the shooting death of actor Johnny Wactor, who was killed in May during an attempted catalytic converter theft.

“Johnny Wactor’s life was senselessly taken while he was simply walking to his parked car in downtown Los Angeles,” Gascón said in a statement. “We are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Wactor and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and the entire community mourning this devastating loss.”

Wactor, 37, was leaving his bartending job at the Moxy Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on May 25 when he encountered three men attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car parked near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard. According to the charges, one of the suspects, Robert Barceleau, shot Wactor once in the chest. Wactor was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Barceleau, 18, faces multiple charges, including murder with special circumstances of murder during an attempted robbery, attempted robbery, and grand theft, all with firearm allegations. He is being held without bail and, if convicted, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sergio Estrada, 18, faces charges of murder, attempted robbery, and grand theft, all with firearm allegations. He is being held on $2,070,000 bail and could face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, is charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, both with firearm allegations. He is being held on $120,000 bail and faces up to four years and eight months in prison.

Frank Olano, 22, has been charged as an accessory after the fact to murder, receiving stolen property, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held on $1,080,000 bail and faces up to five years and eight months in prison if convicted.

The case is being investigated by the LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide Division. LAPD Chief Dominic Choi expressed confidence in the thoroughness of the investigation, stating that investigators “worked tirelessly to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and follow every lead to ensure that justice is served.”

Mayor Karen Bass said in a written statement,”“I first want to express my condolences to the Wactor family and the community mourning his loss. I want to thank the LAPD for their work and partnership throughout the investigation and for their continued efforts to keep Angelenos safe and to bring justice to victims of violence. We must continue to take aggressive action to make our city safer. Those who commit crimes must be held fully responsible for their actions.”

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in Department 30 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Monday.

in News
