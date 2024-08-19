August 20, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

Beloved Venice Sushi Restaurant to Celebrate 45th Anniversary with Block Party

Hama Sushi Was One of the First Sushi Restaurants on the Westside

Hama Sushi, a beloved fixture in the Venice Beach community, is gearing up to celebrate its 45th anniversary with a block party this November, as announced in a post by Venice Paparazzi. 

Established in 1979 and located at the intersection of Windward and Main streets, Hama Sushi was one of the first sushi restaurants on the Westside, known for its unique ambiance, friendly service, and traditional Japanese cuisine.

The anniversary celebration promises to be a major event, following in the footsteps of Hama’s 40th anniversary party in 2019. That event, which drew Venetians and visitors alike, featured a street closure on Windward Avenue from the circle to Riviera, transforming the area into a festive venue. The celebration included live music, vendors, a classic car show, a Venice Vintage Motorcycle Club exhibition, and a Venice Art Crawl kids’ coloring station. Guests also enjoyed Japanese calligraphy demonstrations, a red carpet arrival, and a Venice Paparazzi photo booth.

Esther Chaing, affectionately known as “Hama Mama,” along with her husband and artist John, will once again be at the heart of the celebration. At the 40th anniversary event, Esther was honored with awards from local officials, including Mike Bonin, Ted Lieu, Sheila Kuehl, and the Venice Chamber of Commerce. A highlight of the event was the lighting of the iconic Venice sign in Hama’s signature pink, red, and white, following a countdown led by the crowd.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Vimeo
News

DA Gascón Announces Charges in Murder of Actor Johnny Wactor During Catalytic Converter Theft

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

Four Suspects Face Charges in Fatal Shooting of “General Hospital” Actor Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Man Assaults Big Blue Bus Passenger, Faces Felony Charges

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

SMPD Detectives Used Big Blue Bus Surveillance Video, Tap Card Information, and Footage from Neighborhood Surveillance A man has been...
Dining, News

Comedic Vegan Fast Food Chain Shutters Venice Beach Store One Year After Opening

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

Menu Items Mock Those of McDonald’s, Including the “Big Chuck” or the “Not a Hamburger” By Zach Armstrong Mr. Charlies,...
Hard, News

Woman Rescued After Falling from Santa Monica Pier: Report

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

A woman was rescued late Thursday night  A woman was rescued late Thursday night after she either fell or jumped...
News

Pedestrian Killed in Marina del Rey Hit-and-Run

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

The Victim Was Pronounced Dead on Scene A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Dies After Falling Off Boat Near Del Rey: Report

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

The Coast Guard Deployed a Helicopter, a Cutter, and a Small Boat A man who fell off a boat Thursday...

Photo: Official
News

Boutique Massage Studio EuroMassage Reopens in Los Angeles with Professional  Massage Services

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

EuroMassage, Sports, Swedish, Thai, and Deep Tissue Massages in a Safe Private Setting.   EuroMassage, the boutique massage shop located on...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Physician Charged in Connection to Matthew Perry’s Death

August 16, 2024

Read more
August 16, 2024

The Indictment Alleges That Plasencia Was Complicit in Distributing Ketamine to Perry During the Actor’s Final Weeks Dr. Salvador Plasencia,...
News, Video

(Video) Grand Opening of Pizza Girl at Hotel Erwin with Co-CEO and Founder Caroline D’Amore

August 16, 2024

Read more
August 16, 2024

Delicious pizza and lots of love. @yovenicenews Grand Opening of Pizza Girl at Hotel Erwin with Co-CEO and Founder Caroline...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Art Crawl Takes Place at the Canals

August 16, 2024

Read more
August 16, 2024

The Evening Was One Where People Got to Connect With Local Artists and Their Work @yovenicenews For more info, go...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Veniceball to Host Ron Beals Legends Day and Women’s League Finals

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Highlights Include a Celebrity Game With NBA Veterans Such as Metta World Peace, Brandon Jennings, and Baron Davis, as Well...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

McDonald’s Hosts Exclusive ‘Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise’ at Santa Monica Pier

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Celebrate with Limited-Edition Collector’s Cups, Themed Cocktails, Beachside DJ Set McDonald’s is hosting the “Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise,” a summer...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Missing Woman, 26, Sought by SMPD

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Police believe Hespanhol may not be familiar with the area The Santa Monica Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance...
Hard, News

Silver Alert Issued for Missing 60-Year-Old Man in Venice

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

He is described as a 5-foot-8 man weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes A Silver Alert...

Photo: Rios
News, Real Estate

Three-Building Sustainable Office Campus Unveiled in Del Rey

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

The Campus Consists of Three Low-Rise Buildings, Totaling 151,067 Square Feet, Designed to Connect Through Exterior Walkways The Bradmore Group...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR