Beloved Venice Sushi Restaurant to Celebrate 45th Anniversary with Block Party

Hama Sushi Was One of the First Sushi Restaurants on the Westside

Hama Sushi, a beloved fixture in the Venice Beach community, is gearing up to celebrate its 45th anniversary with a block party this November, as announced in a post by Venice Paparazzi.

Established in 1979 and located at the intersection of Windward and Main streets, Hama Sushi was one of the first sushi restaurants on the Westside, known for its unique ambiance, friendly service, and traditional Japanese cuisine.

The anniversary celebration promises to be a major event, following in the footsteps of Hama’s 40th anniversary party in 2019. That event, which drew Venetians and visitors alike, featured a street closure on Windward Avenue from the circle to Riviera, transforming the area into a festive venue. The celebration included live music, vendors, a classic car show, a Venice Vintage Motorcycle Club exhibition, and a Venice Art Crawl kids’ coloring station. Guests also enjoyed Japanese calligraphy demonstrations, a red carpet arrival, and a Venice Paparazzi photo booth.

Esther Chaing, affectionately known as “Hama Mama,” along with her husband and artist John, will once again be at the heart of the celebration. At the 40th anniversary event, Esther was honored with awards from local officials, including Mike Bonin, Ted Lieu, Sheila Kuehl, and the Venice Chamber of Commerce. A highlight of the event was the lighting of the iconic Venice sign in Hama’s signature pink, red, and white, following a countdown led by the crowd.