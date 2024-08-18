Man Dies After Falling Off Boat Near Del Rey: Report

The Coast Guard Deployed a Helicopter, a Cutter, and a Small Boat

A man who fell off a boat Thursday afternoon was found dead after an extensive search, according to a report from Patch.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call Thursday afternoon reporting that a man had fallen off a 50-foot boat, prompting a large-scale search effort. The Coast Guard deployed a helicopter, a Cutter, and a small boat as part of the search, which also involved seven other agencies, Petty Officer Loumania Stewart told Patch.

The man was discovered later that evening by a Good Samaritan aboard a cruiser boat approximately two miles southwest of the Marina del Rey harbor entrance. The Coast Guard coordinated with local authorities to bring the man back to shore, according to the news outlet.

Authorities pronounced the man dead upon arrival.