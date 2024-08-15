THIS WEEKEND: Veniceball to Host Ron Beals Legends Day and Women’s League Finals

Highlights Include a Celebrity Game With NBA Veterans Such as Metta World Peace, Brandon Jennings, and Baron Davis, as Well as Streetball Legends Like Sik Wit It and Bone Collector

Veniceball will host its annual Ron Beals Legends Day and the Venice Women’s League Finals on Sunday, August 18, marking the end of the 19th season of the Venice Basketball League (VBL). The event will take place at the Venice Beach Basketball Courts, 1800 Ocean Front Walk, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This celebration will feature a mix of basketball, entertainment, and cultural activities. The day will begin with a youth clinic and all-star game led by NBA champion Danny Green. Highlights include a celebrity game with NBA veterans such as Metta World Peace, Brandon Jennings, and Baron Davis, as well as streetball legends like Sik Wit It and Bone Collector. Skaters, social media stars, and West Coast musicians will also participate, including Inglewood’s D Smoke and Compton’s Compton AV.

In addition to the basketball games, the event will showcase live music, a VIP rooftop party, and various free activities. The schedule includes the Legends 3×3 Tournament, youth all-star games, and the King and Queen of the Court 2v2 tournament. The day will culminate with the VBL and VWL championship games and the fan-favorite VBL Dunk Contest.

Parking is available at the South City Lot. For more information and updates, visit veniceball.com or follow @veniceball on Instagram.