August 15, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Day of the Dog

North America’s Biggest Dog Festival to Return to Santa Monica

Attendees Can Participate in a 100-Foot Pool Party, Dog Races, a Foam Party for Pups and a Dog Surfing Wave Machine

The Day of the Dog, North America’s largest festival dedicated to dogs, is returning to Main Street in Santa Monica on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 12pm to 5pm. This free event will benefit the Just Love Animals Society, a nonprofit focused on community outreach and animal welfare.

The festival is expected to attract over 10,000 attendees and features more than 100 exhibitors showcasing the latest dog products and trends, according to a release from organizers. Attendees can participate in a variety of canine-themed activities, including a 100-foot pool party, dog races, a foam party for pups, and a dog surfing wave machine.

“We’re the biggest cultural movement honoring today’s modern-day family,” said festival co-producer Leo Powell in the release. “With pet ownership rising by more than 40% since the pandemic, Santa Monica is the perfect location for our festival.”

Among the highlights is the “Size Does Matter” parade of wiener dogs, which will feature special guest judges, as well as interactive activities such as a superhero-themed photo booth and various pop-up photo studios. For those looking to pamper their pets, food vendors will offer dog-friendly options, including a Puppuccino Bar and brunch for dogs.

The Day of the Dog will take place on two full city blocks of Main Street, where streets will be closed for the event. Public parking is available at Santa Monica Beach Parking Lot 5. 

For more information, visit www.thedayofthedog.com.

