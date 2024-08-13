August 13, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nextdoor

Mar Vista Residents Mobilize on Social Media to Save Whimsical Public Art

DWP Plans to Remove Lori Powers’ Beloved Sculptures  

Residents of Mar Vista are rallying to save beloved public art installations that have adorned telephone poles in the neighborhood for nearly seven years. The sculptures, created by local artist Lori Powers, have become a cherished part of the community, delighting children and adults alike with their unique and colorful designs.

However, the city has announced plans to remove the sculptures following a complaint. The decision has sparked a grassroots campaign to demonstrate public support for the art installations in hopes of preventing their removal. 

In response to the planned removal, community members are being urged, via a post on the social media site Nextdoor, to express their support for the artworks by emailing Matthew Halden at Councilmember Traci Park’s office at matthew.halden@lacity.org and the Department of Water and Power at PowerCustomerFeedback@LADWP.com. Supporters are also encouraged to cc the artist at lorizpowers@gmail.com to help track the number of emails received.

If you would like to show support in person, the artist Lori Powers has called for a gathering at her studio from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 13, to pass on updates on the situation and to prepare for Mar Vista Community Council meeting in the evening. Additionally, her studio is worth seeing. The studio is located at 3513 Rosewood Avenue in Mar Vista. 

The Mar Vista Community Council is hosting an Education, Arts, and Culture Committee Meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, and a discussion of several topics. Lori Powers’ art installations are item 7.2 on the agenda. Community members are asking everyone who wants to keep the installations in place to attend this to show support. The meeting will take place at Windward High School, located at 11350 Palms Avenue.

Many comments on the Nextdoor post expressed how much the artwork means to them. One user said, “My family and I have enjoyed these charming little sculptures for many, many years. I can’t believe that the city would allow these lovely artworks to be removed because of a complaint. Who in their right mind would complain about such whimsical, beautiful treasures?!” 

This afternoon, Lori Powers updated the community and said that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (DWP) has agreed to delay the removal until Councilmember Park returns from vacation, when the conversation can continue. In the meantime, residents are being encouraged to maintain pressure and show their support for preserving the installations.

With the sculptures’ future uncertain, the community members hope their efforts will convince city officials to reconsider the decision and allow the artworks to remain a vibrant part of Mar Vista.

