(Video) Meals on Wheels West Delivers More Than a Meal to Homebound People

@yovenicenews Meals on Wheels West delivers more than just a meal #volunteer #charity #meal #nonprofit #california #santamonica #losangeles #fyp ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
@yovenicenews Meals on Wheels West delivers more than just a meal #volunteer #charity #meal #nonprofit #california #santamonica #losangeles #fyp ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
August 13, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
DWP Plans to Remove Lori Powers’ Beloved Sculptures Residents of Mar Vista are rallying to save beloved public art installations...
August 13, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Golda will make her professional role debut as Liu at the Pacific Music Festival’s concert gala production celebrating 100 years...
August 12, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The New Dispensary Business Is Located at 1418 Wilshire Blvd. @smmirrornews The new business is located at 1418 Wilshire Boulevard...
August 12, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Several RVs Continue to Disrupt Locals, Drug Use Evident By Nick Antonicello The permanent aspect of RV’s in the heart...
August 12, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @yovenicenews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...
August 11, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Suspect Faces Multiple Charges For Alleged Attack on Mother and Child in Brentwood Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...
August 11, 2024 Zach Armstrong
LAPD West Homicide Bureau Is Handling the Investigation By Zach Armstrong An investigation by LAPD is underway after a man...
Experience a Cabaret Soirée Featuring Ansuya and Guest Performers on August 16 and 17 Westside Ballet of Santa Monica will...
For more information, visit WSB Bellydance or call 310-828-2018 @yovenicenews Cabaret Soirée dances and workshops are coming to the Westside...
Walt Disney Hall with Dream Orchestra Adds Golda Zahra to the Ticket By Susan Payne After a remarkable sold out...
The Food Court Presents Five New Dining Options @yovenicenews The Santa Monica Pier has five new dining options #santamonica #california...
August 8, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Detectives Urge More Victims to Come Forward After Pressing Seven Felony Charges Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West...
August 8, 2024 Nick Antonicello
A Private Fundraising Drive by the VSA President Is in the Works to End the Pedestrian Threat at OFW By...
August 8, 2024 Zach Armstrong
An Investigation Is Pending With the l.a. County Coroner’s Office By Zach Armstrong An investigation is underway after LAPD discovered...
August 7, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Event Features Giveaways, Pet Adoptions, and Charitable Donations Santa Monica Brew Works and Los Angeles non-profit dog rescue HIT Living...
