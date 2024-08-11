August 12, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Venice

LAPD West Homicide Bureau Is Handling the Investigation

By Zach Armstrong

An investigation by LAPD is underway after a man was found dead in Venice over the weekend, authorities confirmed.

In the early hours of Saturday at around 12:17 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Venice Boulevard where they found a victim suffering from a puncture wound. The victim, described as a 45-year-old Black male, was unable to detail the incident or provide a description of the suspect due to his injuries, authorities said. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The incident is not believed to be gang-related and it is unclear at this time whether the victim was homeless. The LAPD West Homicide Bureau is handling the investigation.

