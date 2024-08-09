(Video) “Snackville” Now Open at Santa Monica Pier

The Food Court Presents Five New Dining Options
@yovenicenews The Santa Monica Pier has five new dining options #santamonica #california #fyp #losangeles #food #restaurant ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
Experience a Cabaret Soirée Featuring Ansuya and Guest Performers on August 16 and 17 Westside Ballet of Santa Monica will...
For more information, visit WSB Bellydance or call 310-828-2018 @yovenicenews Cabaret Soirée dances and workshops are coming to the Westside...
Walt Disney Hall with Dream Orchestra Adds Golda Zahra to the Ticket By Susan Payne After a remarkable sold out...
August 8, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Detectives Urge More Victims to Come Forward After Pressing Seven Felony Charges Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West...
August 8, 2024 Nick Antonicello
A Private Fundraising Drive by the VSA President Is in the Works to End the Pedestrian Threat at OFW By...
August 8, 2024 Zach Armstrong
An Investigation Is Pending With the l.a. County Coroner’s Office By Zach Armstrong An investigation is underway after LAPD discovered...
August 7, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Event Features Giveaways, Pet Adoptions, and Charitable Donations Santa Monica Brew Works and Los Angeles non-profit dog rescue HIT Living...
August 7, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
This Exhibit, Featuring 57 Black-And-White Photographs, Offers a Quirky and Heartfelt Look at Four-Legged Residents of Venice Beach and Their...
August 7, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Incident Was About 1,000 Feet Away From the Famous “Venice” Sign By Zach Armstrong A woman was arrested over...
Elevate your regimen with the exclusive ‘Coastal Summer Bliss’ package at two of Santa Monica’s most luxurious spas—Sea Wellness Spa...
The Rink Will Debut Aug. 10 @yovenicenews Construction is underway for Santa Monica’s new roller skating rink #santamonica #california #fyp...
August 6, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Oceanfront Walk Committee Discusses Future Boardwalk Beautification With Eye on 28 Summer Olympics By Nick Antonicello The Oceanfront Walk Committee...
Adams, a Venice Native, Revolutionized the Skateboarding Scene as a Teenager in the 1970s We Are Venice will commemorate the...
The Exhibition Opened in May, With Varied Hours Between Wednesday and Sunday The “Accidentally Wes Anderson: The Exhibition” has been...
By Susan Payne This summer, enjoy your favorite authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine at Hurry Curry of Tokyo’s new...
