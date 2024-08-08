Venice Shorts: Ryavec Leads Charge to Post Sandwich Boards Banning E-Vehicles at Boardwalk

A Private Fundraising Drive by the VSA President Is in the Works to End the Pedestrian Threat at OFW

By Nick Antonicello

Local Venice activist Mark Ryavec, a former VNC office holder and President of the Venice Stakeholders Association is once again seeking new solutions to an old and dangerous problem, illegal use of scooters and e-bikes at the boardwalk.

Ryavec, who has spear-headed many community cleanup and initiatives at both the beach and around public parcels in Venice is now coordinating private funding for banners and other signage that will hopefully decrease and discourage the free-wheeling use of these popular electric vehicles that recently resulted in a four-year old child being struck and injured.

A copy of the video is here.

Ryavec is working with LA Recreation & Parks as well as the Venice Neighborhood Council’s Oceanfront Walk Committee to end this dangerous condition at the boardwalk.

“In addition to our request to tie up banners to city light poles on the west side of OFW, we also ask for permission to place up to 20 sandwich board signs along OFW, following a similar design to the banners,” offered the Venice activist and homeowner.

Ryavec commented that a toddler being struck in broad daylight should establish some urgency to erect this signage.