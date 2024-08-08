LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Sexual Assault Case Against Character Actor Gabriel Olds

Detectives Urge More Victims to Come Forward After Pressing Seven Felony Charges

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau’s Special Assault Section are actively seeking more victims and witnesses related to a series of sexual assaults allegedly committed by Gabriel Olds, a 52-year-old actor and screenwriter.

The investigation began on January 19, 2023, when a 41-year-old woman reported to police that Olds raped her at her home in Los Angeles. Subsequently, two more adult victims came forward, recounting similar experiences dating back to 2013. They described consensual dating encounters with Olds that allegedly turned into violent sexual assaults.

On July 19, 2024, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Olds with seven felony sexual assault charges, and the Los Angeles Superior Court issued a warrant for his arrest, setting bail at $3.5 million.

Olds was arrested by West Bureau investigators on August 7, 2024, around 9:40 a.m., near Norway Lane and Norman Place in Brentwood.

Originally from New York and a Yale University graduate, Olds has worked as an actor and screenwriter since the early 1990s. The victims reported that Olds used his Ivy League background and film industry success to meet women for dates. In recent years, several women reported meeting him through dating apps. According to the victims, Olds initially gained their trust but later turned violent.

Investigators have identified three women whom Olds allegedly assaulted and two others who reported less violent sexual conduct. Given Olds’s travels for work, detectives believe there may be more victims nationwide who have yet to come forward.

“We heard the same story again and again,” said Detective Brent Hopkins, a supervisor in the Special Assault Section. “Mr. Olds started off charming but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”



Anyone with information that could help identify additional victims or witnesses is urged to contact LAPD’s Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section, Detective Hopkins at 39343@lapd.online or (213) 473-0417. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also download the “P-3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.