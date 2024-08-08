Corpse Found on Playa del Rey Road, Investigation Underway

An Investigation Is Pending With the l.a. County Coroner’s Office

By Zach Armstrong

An investigation is underway after LAPD discovered a dead body in the Play del Rey neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier this week, authorities confirmed.

On the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 7 just after 9 p.m., officers received a call about the corpse located along W Cabora Drive, close to the Douglas A. Laux Trail.

Although an investigation is pending with the L.A. County Coroner’s office, it appears the cause of death was natural and that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding it, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

No further details or information were provided.