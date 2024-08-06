(Video) Construction Underway for Santa Monica’s New Skating Rink

The Rink Will Debut Aug. 10
@yovenicenews Construction is underway for Santa Monica’s new roller skating rink #santamonica #california #fyp #rollerskating #rollerskate #skate #skatelife ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
Elevate your regimen with the exclusive ‘Coastal Summer Bliss’ package at two of Santa Monica’s most luxurious spas—Sea Wellness Spa...
August 6, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Oceanfront Walk Committee Discusses Future Boardwalk Beautification With Eye on 28 Summer Olympics By Nick Antonicello The Oceanfront Walk Committee...
Adams, a Venice Native, Revolutionized the Skateboarding Scene as a Teenager in the 1970s We Are Venice will commemorate the...
The Exhibition Opened in May, With Varied Hours Between Wednesday and Sunday The “Accidentally Wes Anderson: The Exhibition” has been...
By Susan Payne This summer, enjoy your favorite authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine at Hurry Curry of Tokyo’s new...
Los Angeles, California, July 23, 2024. LA Music Center’s Spotlight Award winner Golda Zahra to perform in concert gala production...
August 5, 2024 Zach Armstrong
A Neighbor Captured the Invasion on Security Cameras By Zach Armstrong LAPD located and arrested two suspects after burglarizing a...
The Project Will Include New Sidewalks, Landscaping, ADA Access Ramps, and Crosswalks After years of advocacy by the East Venice...
Council Members Warn of Potential Store Closures, Job Losses, and Higher Prices Five Los Angeles City Council members introduced a...
August 4, 2024 Nick Antonicello
A Local’s Source for Beach Cruisers & Repair Is an Apparent Victim of Gentrification By Nick Antonicello Another Venice institution...
August 4, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
After the Crash, One Suspect Fled the Sedan and Entered a Nearby Building A police chase that began in Marina...
Seventy Westside Dancers Perform in Adult Summer Showcase Saturday Aug. 3 in Santa Monica In a world where adults are...
Rise in Illnesses Causes More People to Seek Alternative Medicine By Susan Payne One of the oldest family-owned pharmacies, or...
By Susan Payne For over 125 years, Woodlawn Cemetery, Mausoleum & Mortuary, wholly owned and operated by the city of...
Symptoms of Measles Include High Fever, Cough, Runny Nose, Red and Watery Eyes, Tiny White Spots Inside the Mouth The...
