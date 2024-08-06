Blissful Beachside Beauty and Wellness at Shutters and Casa

Elevate your regimen with the exclusive ‘Coastal Summer Bliss’ package at two of Santa Monica’s most luxurious spas—Sea Wellness Spa at Hotel Casa del Mar and ONE Spa at Shutters on the Beach. Each is an exclusive hideaway where you can reconnect with your inner peace and enhance your natural healthy glow.

Sea Wellness Spa at Hotel Casa del Mar

Nestled in the historic Mediterranean-style villa of Hotel Casa del Mar, Sea Wellness Spa is an eco-friendly haven offering a variety of healing treatments. Begin your spa sojourn with a 60-minute facial, designed to refresh and rejuvenate your skin using specially curated eco-conscious products.

Continue your journey with a 60-minute massage to melt away stress and tension. Or reserve a room with a friend and opt for massages in the couple’s room. The experience doesn’t end there. The Coastal Summer Bliss Package also includes an indulgent 60-minute ocean mineral pedicure, revitalizing your feet with nourishing minerals.

After your treatments, relax by the pool and jacuzzi, which offer breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and the California coastline. The pool area is a serene retreat, perfect for lounging in the sun with your favorite beach read. Enhance your day with cocktails and lunch by the pool or at one of Casa del Mar’s restaurants .

For those looking for additional oceanside entertainment, the hotel’s location provides direct access to the beachside promenade—ideal for a leisurely stroll before or after your spa visit.

ONE Spa at Shutters on the Beach

Located within the iconic Shutters on the Beach, ONE Spa is a respite offering an array of lavish treatments. Start your day with a customized one-hour facial that leaves your skin radiant. Follow this with an hour-long massage in one of our tranquil treatment rooms, designed to transport your body and mind. An ocean mineral pedicure is the finishing touch for your trip poolside. Post-treatment, head to the pool terrace, which overlooks the ocean and features a full-service pool bar.

ONE Spa also offers body scrubs, providing a comprehensive wellness experience. Located just steps from the Santa Monica Pier, Shutters on the Beach provides easy access to the vibrant local scene. Visit the Beach Concierge for bike rentals or insider tips on the best attractions. https://www.shuttersonthebeach.com/spa/one-spa

Ready for Every Occasion

Whether you’re planning a mother-daughter day, a gathering with friends, a couples’ retreat, or simply craving some ‘me time,’ the Coastal Summer Bliss package is the best choice. Enjoy the convenience of complimentary valet parking and a special spa gift to take home, a token of your day of indulgence. Each spa provides a unique experience that promises to leave you feeling restored and recharged.