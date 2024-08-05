Revitalization Project Set for Rose Avenue

The Project Will Include New Sidewalks, Landscaping, ADA Access Ramps, and Crosswalks

After years of advocacy by the East Venice community, the City is set to launch the Revitalize Rose Avenue project, a pedestrian connectivity and beautification initiative aimed at improving and reopening the path along the Penmar golf course.

The project will span from Frederick Street to Glenavon Avenue and will include new sidewalks, landscaping, ADA access ramps, and crosswalks at Courtland Street and Penmar Avenue.

The project will feature 14,000 square feet of aggregate sidewalk, 10,000 square feet of water-wise landscaping, six new ADA access ramps, crosswalks with lighting enhancements, and tree protection bump-outs. Importantly, existing driving and bicycle lanes will remain in place. Additionally, the project will create pedestrian connections to Frederick Street Park.

Councilwoman Traci Park’s office and the Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA) will lead the project, which is funded by the Office of Council District 11. “We are thrilled to announce the Revitalize Rose Avenue project, which will enhance pedestrian connectivity and beautify our community,” said Park in her newsletter.

To provide more information and gather community feedback, the city will host an in-person outreach event on Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Penmar restaurant located at 1233 Rose Avenue.



The virtual meeting link and details are as follows: Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84977598277, Meeting ID: 849 7759 8277, Dial-in: +1 669 900 6833 US.