August 6, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Bureau of Street Services, CD 11

Revitalization Project Set for Rose Avenue

The Project Will Include New Sidewalks, Landscaping, ADA Access Ramps, and Crosswalks

After years of advocacy by the East Venice community, the City is set to launch the Revitalize Rose Avenue project, a pedestrian connectivity and beautification initiative aimed at improving and reopening the path along the Penmar golf course. 

The project will span from Frederick Street to Glenavon Avenue and will include new sidewalks, landscaping, ADA access ramps, and crosswalks at Courtland Street and Penmar Avenue.

The project will feature 14,000 square feet of aggregate sidewalk, 10,000 square feet of water-wise landscaping, six new ADA access ramps, crosswalks with lighting enhancements, and tree protection bump-outs. Importantly, existing driving and bicycle lanes will remain in place. Additionally, the project will create pedestrian connections to Frederick Street Park.

Councilwoman Traci Park’s office and the Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA) will lead the project, which is funded by the Office of Council District 11. “We are thrilled to announce the Revitalize Rose Avenue project, which will enhance pedestrian connectivity and beautify our community,” said Park in her newsletter. 

To provide more information and gather community feedback, the city will host an in-person outreach event on Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Penmar restaurant located at 1233 Rose Avenue. 

The virtual meeting link and details are as follows: Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84977598277, Meeting ID: 849 7759 8277, Dial-in: +1 669 900 6833 US.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @santamonicaartmuseum
News, upbeat

SMAM Extends “Accidentally Wes Anderson” Exhibit Through August

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

The Exhibition Opened in May, With Varied Hours Between Wednesday and Sunday The “Accidentally Wes Anderson: The Exhibition” has been...
News

NEW to Santa Monica: Enjoy Your Favorite Hurry Curry Dishes on Ocean Park

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

By Susan Payne This summer, enjoy your favorite authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine at Hurry Curry of Tokyo’s new...
News

Award-Winning Soprano Golda Zahra to debut role of Liu in concert GALA performance of Turandot at Walt Disney Hall celebrating 100 years of Puccini

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Los Angeles, California, July 23, 2024. LA Music Center’s Spotlight Award winner Golda Zahra to perform in concert gala production...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Two Burglary Suspects Arrested in Mar Vista

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

A Neighbor Captured the Invasion on Security Cameras By Zach Armstrong LAPD located and arrested two suspects after burglarizing a...

Photo: United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770
News

Five L.A. City Council Opposes Kroger-Albertsons Merger, Citing Community Impact

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Council Members Warn of Potential Store Closures, Job Losses, and Higher Prices Five Los Angeles City Council members introduced a...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Manny’s Lowrider Bikes Gone Forever

August 4, 2024

Read more
August 4, 2024

A Local’s Source for Beach Cruisers & Repair Is an Apparent Victim of Gentrification  By Nick Antonicello Another Venice institution...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Police Chase from Marina del Rey Ends in Crash in Mid-Wilshire: Report

August 4, 2024

Read more
August 4, 2024

After the Crash, One Suspect Fled the Sedan and Entered a Nearby Building A police chase that began in Marina...
News

Ballet’s Revival: Adults Embracing the Barre

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

Seventy Westside Dancers Perform in Adult Summer Showcase Saturday Aug. 3 in Santa Monica In a world where adults are...
News

Santa Monica Homeopathic Pharmacy Continues Decades-Long Legacy

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

Rise in Illnesses Causes More People to Seek Alternative Medicine By Susan Payne One of the oldest family-owned pharmacies, or...
News

In Your Time of Need, Woodlawn Cemetery is Available

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

By Susan Payne  For over 125 years, Woodlawn Cemetery, Mausoleum & Mortuary, wholly owned and operated by the city of...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Measles Case Confirmed in Los Angeles County

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

Symptoms of Measles Include High Fever, Cough, Runny Nose, Red and Watery Eyes, Tiny White Spots Inside the Mouth The...

Photo: GoFundMe via Lindsay Green
Hard, News

Fundraiser Launched to Help Disabled Veteran Recover Stolen Vehicle

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

The Fundraiser Seeks to Raise Enough Money to Purchase a Used Car and a New Mobilized Scooter A fundraiser has...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California Rent Control Update: New Cap on Rent Increases Takes Effect

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

AB 1482 Sets New Limits on Rent Hikes Starting on August 1 The California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, known...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

‘Thirtysomething’ Stars List Venice Home for Nearly $5M: Report

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

The Home Features a Sophisticated Four-Bedroom, 3.5-Bath Layout Ken Olin and Patricia Wettig, stars of the 1980s TV drama “Thirtysomething,”...

Photo: Instagram: @handhbagels
Dining, News

Bagel Shop Seen in ‘Seinfeld’ Set for West Coast Debut on L.A.’s Westside

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

The NY Bagel Shop Chain Is One of Several Promising Dining Spots Setting up Shop Along Montana Avenue By Zach Armstrong...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR