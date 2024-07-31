July 31, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

The Sandwich Generation: Caring For Your Family and Your Parents

Safeguard your parents’ independence and choose Safely Home Again

Institutional care can be expensive.

While that is an option for some, studies have found that over 90% of people over the age of 65 want to age in place, but 85% of that group has done little to prepare their home for aging.

Safely Home Again, LLC is a small business that assures you and your family has a home that is as hazard free as possible by reducing the risks of falls, slips and trips, and other frequent household accidents so that aging in place is possible for your loved one. Safely Home Again works to provide safety solutions through case management and home and fall safety assessments.

“We help adults maintain their independence and live worry-free in the comfort of their home,” said Madeline Fry, founder of Safely Home Again. “By implementing and utilizing our diverse range of services, you protect your loved ones, ensuring they maintain their livelihood and autonomy, and decrease their potential for falls in and around the home.”

Raised in Brentwood, Fry has built this company from years of experience in healthcare operations and management and has a wealth of knowledge from navigating nursing home administration and directing assisting living communities.

With a master’s degree in healthcare administration, she has extensive experience as a licensed nursing home administrator and executive director of assisted living communities, never missing a beat for details and the complexities of institutional care.

Safely Home Again’s Home Safety and Fall Assessment Tool is a personalized survey used to examine the living spaces of your home, or any living quarters that needa safety evaluation. The 240+ point assessment tool, which requires certification to conduct, looks for hazards that exist in and around the living space. Hazards may include poor outdoor lighting, inadequate wheelchair ramp, unsafe staircases and more. Once the hazards are found, Safely Home Again provides solutions and vendors who can then be available to complete the actual modifications.

“Aging in place starts with hiring the right person, someone who becomes your consultant, advocate and family member,” Fry said. “Someone who can navigate not only the very complicated medical care systems and provide case management and lifestyle services, but who has the communication and interpersonal skills to work with you and your family.”

Knowing that safety precautions are in place decreases the chance of the middle-of-night calls from the emergency room and takes away some of the anxiety that comes with taking care of yourself and your loved ones, something that the “sandwich generation” knows all too well, Fry said.

Nearly 47% of adults in their 40s and 50s have a parent aged 65 or older and are either raising young children or financially supporting grown children, according to the Pew Research Center.

As “aging-in-place” becomes more of a trend, it’s important for this generation to know that professional resources are available. Safely Home Again is one of those resources that ensures your loved ones are aging safely — they are worth taking every precaution.

“It’s our turn to take care of them, to turn the tides,” Fry said. To learn more about Safely Home Again and to schedule a safety assessment, visit SafelyHomeAgain.com.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Swimming Warning Issued For 12 Los Angeles County Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Such Warnings Have Been Issued Every Week in the Month of July  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Ryavec Refutes Rand Narrative That Homeless Encampment Cleanups Are Ineffective

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

VSA President in a Detailed Letter to Rand Makes the Case for Ending Street Encampments Here in Venice By Nick...

Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce
News, upbeat

Venice Chamber of Commerce Installs New Board Members

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

One-Year Appointments for the 2024-25 Term Were Also Announced The Venice Chamber of Commerce welcomed new leadership during its 2024-25...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Suspect Sentenced in Santa Monica Park Shooting

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

His nine-year sentence will run concurrently with his sentence for the LAPD case Angel Diaz, a 21-year-old Los Angeles resident,...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: “Benevolent Bartenders” Benefit This Sunday

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

Fundraiser begins August 4th from 3-8 PM with proceeds to the Venice Family Clinic By Nick Antonicello  Ōwa is hosting...

Photo: Fig Tree
Dining, News

Fig Tree Venice Debuts New 50-Seat Dining Venue on the Boardwalk

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

The space will feature a Pietra Gray marble bar, hand-painted art, and weekly floral installations Fig Tree Venice has expanded...

Photo: Facebook
News

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Angers Conservatives Over Misunderstood Drag Performance

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

Social Media Outrage Mistakes Dionysian Drag Tribute for Mockery of “The Last Supper” After the completion of the joyous opening...
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Residents Fearful Amid Suspected Arson: Report

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Suspected Attacks Have Plagued an Apartment Complex Since May Residents at the Marina City Club are living in fear after...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Rockin the Beach on a Thursday Night

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Local Cover Band Plays to Several Hundred at OFW By Nick Antonicello  A big crowd of several hundred locals hit...

Photo: Official
News

LA’s First Ninja Warrior Training Facility Opening Soon in Los Angeles

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Facility to Offer Comprehensive Training Programs for All Ages By Susan Payne The first dedicated ninja warrior obstacle training facility...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: “They Will Skate Again” at Venice Skate Park

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Volunteers and Skaters Are Still Needed for This Saturday’s Event Life Rolls On, the organization founded by three-time world champion...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homeless Man Stabs 60-Year-Old, Suspect Arrested

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

The Injured Victim Requested a Rescue Ambulance By Zach Armstrong A homeless man has been arrested by LAPD after stabbing...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice and Dockweiler State Beach Reopens After Major Sewage Spill

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Last weekend, authorities closed the water and wet sand to swimmers and visitors after about 16,000 gallons of untreated sewage...

Photo: The Thrive in Joy Nick Fagnano Foundation
Hard, News

Memorial to Honor Lightning Strike Victim Nick Fagnano on Venice Beach

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

The Event Marks a Decade Since the 20-Year-Old’s Passing Family, friends, and supporters of The Thrive in Joy Nick Fagnano...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

New 3rd Street Promenade Banner Depicts City Officials as “Mount Drugsmore”

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

As With the Previous Placard, David White Is the Primary Subject of Ridicule By Zach Armstrong The longstanding “Santa Methica Is...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR