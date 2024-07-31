July 31, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Photos

Swimming Warning Issued For 12 Los Angeles County Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

Such Warnings Have Been Issued Every Week in the Month of July 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued warnings for twelve Los Angeles County beaches, advising residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean waters due to elevated bacterial levels.

Public Health has been issuing these warnings every week in the month of July and the number of beaches has ranged from twelve to sixteen since July 1. 

Beach Area Warnings:

  • Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach: The entire swim area.
  • Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove: The entire swim area.
  • Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach: The entire swim area.
  • Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.
  • Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach: The entire swim area.
  • Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove: 100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier.
  • Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro: The entire swim area.
  • Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach: The entire swim area.
  • Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu: 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.
  • Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.
  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.
  • Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey: The entire swim area.

These advisories are in place due to bacterial levels that exceed health standards based on recent tests.

Beach Areas Now Cleared:

  • Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach: Recent sample results show water quality levels within State standards, and the warning has been lifted.

For more information, residents can access recorded updates on beach conditions 24 hours a day via the County’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662.

News

The Sandwich Generation: Caring For Your Family and Your Parents

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Safeguard your parents’ independence and choose Safely Home Again Institutional care can be expensive. While that is an option for...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Ryavec Refutes Rand Narrative That Homeless Encampment Cleanups Are Ineffective

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

VSA President in a Detailed Letter to Rand Makes the Case for Ending Street Encampments Here in Venice By Nick...

Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce
News, upbeat

Venice Chamber of Commerce Installs New Board Members

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

One-Year Appointments for the 2024-25 Term Were Also Announced The Venice Chamber of Commerce welcomed new leadership during its 2024-25...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Suspect Sentenced in Santa Monica Park Shooting

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

His nine-year sentence will run concurrently with his sentence for the LAPD case Angel Diaz, a 21-year-old Los Angeles resident,...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: “Benevolent Bartenders” Benefit This Sunday

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

Fundraiser begins August 4th from 3-8 PM with proceeds to the Venice Family Clinic By Nick Antonicello  Ōwa is hosting...

Photo: Fig Tree
Dining, News

Fig Tree Venice Debuts New 50-Seat Dining Venue on the Boardwalk

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

The space will feature a Pietra Gray marble bar, hand-painted art, and weekly floral installations Fig Tree Venice has expanded...

Photo: Facebook
News

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Angers Conservatives Over Misunderstood Drag Performance

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

Social Media Outrage Mistakes Dionysian Drag Tribute for Mockery of “The Last Supper” After the completion of the joyous opening...
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Residents Fearful Amid Suspected Arson: Report

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Suspected Attacks Have Plagued an Apartment Complex Since May Residents at the Marina City Club are living in fear after...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Rockin the Beach on a Thursday Night

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Local Cover Band Plays to Several Hundred at OFW By Nick Antonicello  A big crowd of several hundred locals hit...

Photo: Official
News

LA’s First Ninja Warrior Training Facility Opening Soon in Los Angeles

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Facility to Offer Comprehensive Training Programs for All Ages By Susan Payne The first dedicated ninja warrior obstacle training facility...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: “They Will Skate Again” at Venice Skate Park

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Volunteers and Skaters Are Still Needed for This Saturday’s Event Life Rolls On, the organization founded by three-time world champion...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homeless Man Stabs 60-Year-Old, Suspect Arrested

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

The Injured Victim Requested a Rescue Ambulance By Zach Armstrong A homeless man has been arrested by LAPD after stabbing...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice and Dockweiler State Beach Reopens After Major Sewage Spill

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Last weekend, authorities closed the water and wet sand to swimmers and visitors after about 16,000 gallons of untreated sewage...

Photo: The Thrive in Joy Nick Fagnano Foundation
Hard, News

Memorial to Honor Lightning Strike Victim Nick Fagnano on Venice Beach

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

The Event Marks a Decade Since the 20-Year-Old’s Passing Family, friends, and supporters of The Thrive in Joy Nick Fagnano...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

New 3rd Street Promenade Banner Depicts City Officials as “Mount Drugsmore”

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

As With the Previous Placard, David White Is the Primary Subject of Ridicule By Zach Armstrong The longstanding “Santa Methica Is...

