Swimming Warning Issued For 12 Los Angeles County Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

Such Warnings Have Been Issued Every Week in the Month of July

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued warnings for twelve Los Angeles County beaches, advising residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean waters due to elevated bacterial levels.

Public Health has been issuing these warnings every week in the month of July and the number of beaches has ranged from twelve to sixteen since July 1.

Beach Area Warnings:

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach: The entire swim area.

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove: The entire swim area.

Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach: The entire swim area.

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach: The entire swim area.

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove: 100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier.

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro: The entire swim area.

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach: The entire swim area.

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu: 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey: The entire swim area.

These advisories are in place due to bacterial levels that exceed health standards based on recent tests.

Beach Areas Now Cleared:

Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach: Recent sample results show water quality levels within State standards, and the warning has been lifted.

For more information, residents can access recorded updates on beach conditions 24 hours a day via the County’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662.