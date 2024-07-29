Fig Tree Venice Debuts New 50-Seat Dining Venue on the Boardwalk

The space will feature a Pietra Gray marble bar, hand-painted art, and weekly floral installations

Fig Tree Venice has expanded its footprint with the launch of CUEVA, a new 50-seat dining space adjacent to the popular beachfront restaurant.

CUEVA will debut on August 1 with a woodfire grill and natural wine night, the first in a series inspired by the Basque Coast.

The kickoff event will feature an a la carte menu including razor clams, summer vegetables with Spanish anchovies, and carabinero. Reservations for the event can be made via Resy, with future dates announced on Fig Tree’s Instagram.

CUEVA, located next to Fig Tree on the Venice Boardwalk, will offer additional seating for Fig Tree diners and serve as a venue for private events, specialty pop-ups, and culinary experiments. The space will feature a Pietra Gray marble bar, hand-painted art, and weekly floral installations by co-owner Sophia Moreno-Bunge’s company, ISA ISA.

Designed by Fig Tree owners and LA natives, Executive Chef Dashiell Nathanson, Matias Moreno-Bunge, and Sophia Moreno-Bunge, CUEVA aims to bring a touch of the Spanish coast to Venice. “Our vision for CUEVA is to bring a renaissance to the boardwalk by creating an intimate romantic space where guests can feel like they are on vacation,” the co-owners stated. “We are excited to experiment with new menus inspired by our travels and families throughout South America and Europe.”

Fig Tree originally opened in 1978, and the current owners took over in 2020. They have infused their Latin heritage into the menu, making it a popular spot for brunch, happy hour, and dinner. Their goal is to create a nostalgic gathering space for the Venice community while offering a new beachfront destination for Angelenos.