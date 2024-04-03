Man With Metal Pole Acts Threateningly Over a Receipt

Police Responded to the Mar Vista Business

By Zach Armstrong

Officers responded to a call on Tuesday over a dispute at a Mar Vista business involving a man with a metal pole.

At approximately 6 p.m., authorities arrived at the 3700 block of Boise Street. Upon arrival, they discovered that the man was angry over an issue with a receipt. They also determined that no crime took place and that the matter was only a verbal dispute.

Because no arrest took place, a spokesperson with LAPD did not provide a physical description of the man. There were no injuries reported.