Woman Smashes Car Windshields in Venice and West LA, Prompting Concern

String of Vandalism Incidents Raises Alarm Among Residents

In a disturbing incident, a woman was observed vandalizing the windshield of a Porsche Cayenne in Venice, as reported by ABC 7 News. The frightening incident happened on Thursday, March 28, around 5:00 p.m. on Bernard Avenue.

Witnesses recounted seeing the woman exiting a newer model, white Volkswagen Tiguan, and approaching the Porsche, where she proceeded to hurl a brick at the windshield.

Katerina Meyer, the victim of the attack, expressed her dismay, as quoted by ABC 7 News, “You should feel safe to park your car on the street and not have to worry about a crazy lady with a brick.” Following the assault, the woman retrieved the brick and departed the scene.

Meyer, noting a similar incident captured on video, speculated, “She was picking it up to put it back in her car so she can make her next run.”

A mechanic repairing Meyer’s windshield came across video footage posted on the Citizen app on the same day as Meyer’s incident. The footage revealed a woman in comparable attire exiting the same white vehicle and vandalizing the windshield of what appeared to be a Tesla parked miles away at Camden and La Grange avenues in West Los Angeles.

Once more, the woman collected the brick before departing.

“This person needs help,” remarked George Frem of Exclusive Motors. “We have to understand why she did it, and if she’s not mentally ill, I think she should go to jail because, you know, this is a dangerous crime she’s committing.

“Because people suspect that the woman may have attacked other people in the area, anyone with information is urged to contact police.