April 3, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Youtube Screenshot

Woman Smashes Car Windshields in Venice and West LA, Prompting Concern

String of Vandalism Incidents Raises Alarm Among Residents

In a disturbing incident, a woman was observed vandalizing the windshield of a Porsche Cayenne in Venice, as reported by ABC 7 News. The frightening incident happened on Thursday, March 28, around 5:00 p.m. on Bernard Avenue.

Witnesses recounted seeing the woman exiting a newer model, white Volkswagen Tiguan, and approaching the Porsche, where she proceeded to hurl a brick at the windshield.

Katerina Meyer, the victim of the attack, expressed her dismay, as quoted by ABC 7 News,  “You should feel safe to park your car on the street and not have to worry about a crazy lady with a brick.” Following the assault, the woman retrieved the brick and departed the scene.

Meyer, noting a similar incident captured on video, speculated, “She was picking it up to put it back in her car so she can make her next run.”

A mechanic repairing Meyer’s windshield came across video footage posted on the Citizen app on the same day as Meyer’s incident. The footage revealed a woman in comparable attire exiting the same white vehicle and vandalizing the windshield of what appeared to be a Tesla parked miles away at Camden and La Grange avenues in West Los Angeles.

Once more, the woman collected the brick before departing.

“This person needs help,” remarked George Frem of Exclusive Motors. “We have to understand why she did it, and if she’s not mentally ill, I think she should go to jail because, you know, this is a dangerous crime she’s committing.
“Because people suspect that the woman may have attacked other people in the area, anyone with information is urged to contact police.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Encampments Block Tourists and Locals

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Residents on this walk street seek assistance from city officials By Nick Antonicello  Park Avenue, one of the popular walk...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Rite Aid on Lincoln Blvd. Set to Close in Coming Weeks

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

The Store Was Not Mentioned in a Previously Announced List of Rite Aids Set to Close In 2024 By Zach...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Serial Sex Offender Faces Eight Year Prison Sentence

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

A Separate Sexual Assault Case Is Being Investigated by SMPD By Zach Armstrong A homeless man has been sentenced to...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Venice Family Clinic Expands Mental Health Services in Redondo Beach

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

This Partnership Extends a Long-Standing Relationship That Began in 1999 The Venice Family Clinic has teamed up with Beach Cities...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

 LAFD Extinguishes House Fire in Mar Vista

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

The Cause of the Fire Is Under Investigation By Zach Armstrong A one-story Mar Vista home was engulfed in flames...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

This $5M, Five-Bedroom Palisadian Home Hits the Market

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

Additional amenities include a private office, study and a three-car garage Tucked behind a gated drive, a nearly $5 million...
News, Video

(Video) Giant Spinning Statue of David Lynch Unveiled in Santa Monica

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

The Surreal Artwork is the Latest Addition to Santa Monica’s Public Art Scene @yovenicenews The latest addition to Santa Monica’s...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Backslide at Hampton & Rose

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Encampments reappear at what was once ground zero for homelessness here in Venice By Nick Antonicello  When new leadership emerged...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Pacific Resident Theatre Presents Wolf Mankowitz’s “The Bespoke Overcoat”

March 29, 2024

Read more
March 29, 2024

Mankowitz Later Adapted the Play Into an Oscar-Winning Short Film Pacific Resident Theatre is presenting Wolf Mankowitz’s “The Bespoke Overcoat,”...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Hotel Workers to Speak Out on Harassment Endured at Santa Monica Hampton Inn

March 29, 2024

Read more
March 29, 2024

The Hotel Is One of Five Hotels in the Charter City That Are Still in a Labor Dispute By Zach...
Hard, News

Broadway Elementary to Host Spring Auction

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

Proceeds Will Directly Benefit the Students of Broadway Elementary Broadway Elementary School is hosting its annual Spring Auction, featuring a...

Photo: Fig Tree
Hard, News

Venice’s Fig Tree Cafe to Host Solar Eclipse Viewing Experience

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

Patrons can procure a specially curated takeaway box from to enjoy an unobstructed view Fig Tree, the beachside café in...
News, Video

 (Video) Philz Coffee Set to Close Westside Location Next Month

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

The Franchise Recently Made Headlines for Changing Headquarters @yovenicenews Philz is closing its Santa Monica shop #coffeeaddict #coffee #coffeeshop #losangeles...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Should DogTown Be Renamed Tentsville, USA?

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Two Tents Saddled Directly on Lincoln at the Entrance of Just Tires! By Nick Antonicello Just Tires, located at 801...
News, Video

(Video) Workers Strike at Luxury Hotel in Downtown Santa Monica

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Unite Here Local 11 Recently Announced a Contract Was Ratified at 34 Hotels @yovenicenews Workers are striking at Proper...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR