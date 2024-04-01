 LAFD Extinguishes House Fire in Mar Vista

The Cause of the Fire Is Under Investigation

By Zach Armstrong

A one-story Mar Vista home was engulfed in flames on Friday morning before firefighters swiftly extinguished the blaze, according to LAFD.

On March 29, a little before 3 a.m., 35 firefighters were deployed to the 3000 block of S Mclaughlin Avenue. While some firefighters used hose lines to attack the flames and protect nearby buildings, others went up ladders to allow smoke and “superheated” gasses to escape; thus making conditions more survivable for the fire crews below.

It took 26 minutes to extinguish the fire, according to LAFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at the time of this writing. No injuries were reported.