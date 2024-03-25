Venice Shorts: Homeless Man Struck by Car on Lincoln Blvd

Pedestrian Hit While Crossing With a Shopping Cart Friday Morning

By Nick Antonicello

A homeless individual pushing a shopping cart across Lincoln was hit by an oncoming vehicle Friday morning.

Apparently the individual was struck in the south bound lane while managing a shopping cart across four lanes of traffic and not at a prescribed crosswalk.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Company 62 responded to the scene which is located on South Venice Boulevard just about a quarter mile away from the scene of the incident.