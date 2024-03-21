March 22, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: RVs and Buses Remain Permanently Parked, Occupying a Stretch Of  Space Along Lincoln

At least five consecutive vehicles continue to remain parked for weeks, in front of Barry Carpet and Vista Paint.

by Nick Antonicello 

A plethora of permanently and illegally parked panel trucks, campers and Winnebago’s are occupying pedestrian spaces directly across from WHOLE Foods on Lincoln and the number of vehicles is increasing. 

The image you see here was taken Friday afternoon (3/15) as we now count five vehicles now approaching the Venice/Santa Monica border. 

One newly parked bus which is badly rusted is now occupying additional parking no longer available for shoppers or those needing those spaces to visit the businesses in that particular locale. 

This represents just another stretch of Lincoln that has been taken hostage by vehicles that have no intention of leaving until city officials have  them removed. 

While we saw some movement in the RV and camper crisis at South Venice Boulevard, the conditions on Lincoln are accumulating and becoming more and more obvious. 

Sources tell Yo! Venice that complaints have been lodged with CD-11 and that efforts to have these vehicles moved are pending. 

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the situation until clearance of this collection of campers is finally removed.

 Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the current vehicle and encampment crisis here in the neighborhood. Have a RV issue or tent challenge on your block? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

