See the Venice View

By Nick Antonicello

Here is a Venice view as SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket with 22 second-generation Starlink internet satellites.

Liftoff was from pad 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base went off at 7:28 p.m. PDT Monday night.

The first-stage booster, making its 10th voyage, landed on the drone ship ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ about eight and a half minutes into the flight.