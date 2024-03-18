March 19, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Staples Surrounded by RVs & Tents at Lincoln Blvd

Several campers clog pedestrian walkway as occupation worsens

By Nick Antonicello 

The Staples Chain retailer offering brand-name electronics & print services, plus office supplies & furniture at 1501 Lincoln Blvd., continues to be occupied by permanently parked recreational vehicles as well as tents on the northside of the property directly across from Chase Bank. 

These photos were taken Friday afternoon, March 15th as the situation along Lincoln has worsened in recent weeks. 

The sidewalk has become impassable for pedestrians as the spillover from stationary RV’s has become a storage space of sorts for these illegal campers and a safety concern for shoppers of the longtime retailer. 

It seems as some encampments are cleared, new ones, especially those that are mobile, migrate to major arteries here in Venice with Lincoln a prime locale. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the continuing encampment and RV crisis in the neighborhood. Have a tent or RV issue on your block? Contact the author via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Woman Drives Car In Ocean After High Speed Police Chase

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Law enforcement officers pursued her along the I-110 and I-405 until she reached the vicinity of Venice Beach A woman...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Case Study House Hits Market at $8.9M

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Originally listed in 2018 for $10 million, the property showcases iconic mid-century architecture A Los Angeles residence, known as Case...

Photo: Santa Monica Police Department
News

Santa Monica Authorities Seek Public’s Help After Sexual Assault Incident

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

SMPD Urges Anyone With Information to Come Forward Authorities in Santa Monica are seeking information from the public after a...

Photo: Instagram: @kitsonlosangeles
Hard, News

Woman Returns $1K Worth of Stolen Items After Store Finds Her Social Media Account

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

For the Owner, the Incident Is Perhaps Indicative of an Environment at the Palisades Village Where Smaller Businesses Are More...

Photo: Venice Family Health Clinic
News

Venice Family Clinic Announces Inaugural HEART Gala to Celebrate Health and Art

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

Event Honors Creative Community and Supporters of Vital Health Care Services Venice Family Clinic, a non-profit community health center dedicated...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Upcoming Mar Vista Book Sale Includes $1 Book Deals

March 14, 2024

Read more
March 14, 2024

One Free Book Will Be Given per Child By Zach Armstrong Friends of the Mar Vista Library will hold its...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Tourism Board to Host Career Day

March 14, 2024

Read more
March 14, 2024

The itinerary includes visits to the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station, Tony P’s Dockside Grill and The Ritz-Carlton The Marina...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Considered Sweeping By-Law Revisions via Special Zoom Meeting

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

A major shift in board composition from at-large membership to ten individual and localized units fails to receive the required...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Suspect Strikes 6-Year-Old Girl in Santa Monica, Investigation Underway

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

Detectives Are Actively Locating/Obtaining Surveillance Footage By Zach Armstrong An assault investigation is underway after a man reportedly struck a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Possibly Linked to Child Abduction Fears in Mar Vista Last Month Arrested on Unrelated Charge

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

Numerous Comments Showed That Neighbors Were Familiar With the Van and Concerned With the Driver’s Actions By Zach Armstrong A...

Photo: Starbird Chicken
Dining, News

California Chicken Franchise to Open Third L.A. Spot in Marina del Rey

March 12, 2024

Read more
March 12, 2024

The Location Will Serve a Limited-Time Menu, Boasting Its Bahn MI Sandwich, Loaded Bahn MI Tender Box and Vietnamese Sticky...

Photo: Caltrans District 7
News

Rain-Induced Mudslides Shut Down Key Routes in Malibu and Topanga, Causing Delays

March 12, 2024

Read more
March 12, 2024

Caltrans Warns of Traffic Woes and Full Closures as Rock and Mudslides Hit  By Dolores Quintana Caltrans District 7 announced...
News

(Video) Dredging Effort Underway at Marina del Rey Harbor

March 12, 2024

Read more
March 12, 2024

Set to be complete by May, the project is set to remove up to 500,000 cubic yards of sediment @yovenicenews...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

VNC to Unveil Proposal for Board Composition and Stakeholder Voting

March 11, 2024

Read more
March 11, 2024

The new board composition will focus on geographic area representation The Venice Neighborhood Council is set to conduct a special...

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences
News

96th Academy Awards: Surprises, Triumphs, and Memorable Moments, Full List of Winners

March 11, 2024

Read more
March 11, 2024

Unexpected Losses to Unforgettable Performances at the 96th Academy Awards Ceremony By Dolores Quintana Hollywood’s biggest night is over, and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR