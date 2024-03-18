Venice Shorts: Staples Surrounded by RVs & Tents at Lincoln Blvd

Several campers clog pedestrian walkway as occupation worsens

By Nick Antonicello

The Staples Chain retailer offering brand-name electronics & print services, plus office supplies & furniture at 1501 Lincoln Blvd., continues to be occupied by permanently parked recreational vehicles as well as tents on the northside of the property directly across from Chase Bank.

These photos were taken Friday afternoon, March 15th as the situation along Lincoln has worsened in recent weeks.

The sidewalk has become impassable for pedestrians as the spillover from stationary RV’s has become a storage space of sorts for these illegal campers and a safety concern for shoppers of the longtime retailer.

It seems as some encampments are cleared, new ones, especially those that are mobile, migrate to major arteries here in Venice with Lincoln a prime locale.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the continuing encampment and RV crisis in the neighborhood. Have a tent or RV issue on your block? Contact the author via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com