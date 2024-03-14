Marina del Rey Tourism Board to Host Career Day

The itinerary includes visits to the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station, Tony P’s Dockside Grill and The Ritz-Carlton

The Marina del Rey Tourism Board, in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club, is organizing a Career Day event on Saturday, March 16, from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM at the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station at 13851 Fiji Way.

Local students from Boys & Girls Clubs, along with their partners, will have the opportunity to explore various facets of the industry through guided tours. The itinerary includes visits to prominent establishments such as the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station, renowned yacht charter companies City Cruises and FantaSea Yachts, Tony P’s Dockside Grill, and The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey. These tours will provide invaluable insights into different roles within the tourism and hospitality sector, paving the way for potential lifelong careers.

The event will conclude with a certificate presentation ceremony, courtesy of the Office of LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, and exciting raffles offering prizes including scholarships for sailing lessons provided by the LA County Department of Beaches & Harbors.