Venice Local to Open New Pilates Studio

Options Include Private Small Group Classes With up to 4 People

By Zach Armstrong

Dream Body Pilates, a Pilates studio located at 4133 Redwood Ave., will hold its ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. followed by an open house until 7:30 p.m. on March 15.

Founder Theresa Holliday, a Venice local and certified Pilates instructor who has also taught martial arts for over 15 years, will be present. The studio’s website states that Theresa worked in the film entertainment industry for over a decade. Due to her physical manual labor, she suffered lower back pain. Rather than turn to surgery and pain pills, she embraced Pilates.

According to the studio’s website, options include private small group classes with up to 4 people maximum, beginner basic training and hybrid-tailored sessions that fit the need for a specific client.

For more information on the studio, go to https://dreambodypilates.com.