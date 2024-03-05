March 6, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Become Fit ‘N’ Fab Forever With At Home Personal Training

By Susan Payne

“Age is a number, fitness is a lifestyle.”

Santa Monica personal trainer Betsy Mendel truly believes this. Over the last 20 years, Mendel has enjoyed seeing the natural progression of her clients become happier and healthier as they commit to moving their bodies.

This year, Mendel has rebranded her business to encompass a broader spectrum of clients, ages 50 or above, that want to be “Fit n Fab Forever.”

Empowering individuals to unlock their full potential is Mendel’s mission. By providing personalized, results-driven fitness programs, she prioritizes your health and wellness. Through her expert guidance, motivational support and her commitment to a positive and supportive environment, Mendel wants to inspire and guide clients on their journey to achieve fitness goals, enhance their overall health and cultivate a sustainable, lifelong commitment to physical and mental well being.

“Everything starts from moving more. Move a muscle, change a mood. As you start moving your body, you start feeling good, taking better care of yourself and making healthier food choices. It’s a natural progression,” Mendel said.

With personal at-home training, Mendel allows her clients the convenience and comfort of their own home, helping them become stronger and giving them the confidence to rebrand their own lifestyle. Whether that be moving more, making improved choices in their personal diets, or wanting to feel stronger, healthier, or more flexible, Mendel meets clients where they are, designs a plan to reach and exceed their goals, and starts them on a journey to live their best life ever.

“During the initial consultation, we go over their goals, if they have injuries, what they’ve been doing, or want to do, and we get to know each other and see if it’s a good fit,” Mendel said. “I love this part because I can share my passion for fitness and ensure that we are on the path to achieving a happier and healthier lifestyle.”


After a thorough review of health histories, Mendel integrates cardio, weights, flexibility and stretching, into a plan customized for each client, depending on their history and capabilities. With a flexible schedule, Mendel sets aside time with each client and is often an accountability partner for them.

“Most people just want to get in better shape and stay active. They want to be able to play pickleball, or get on the floor with their grandchildren, they just want to feel better. I’ve seen clients go from lacking confidence, not thinking they can do it, to looking forward to the workout and seeing that lifestyle change and how far they’ve come. It’s a beautiful transformation,” she said.

Although she specializes in ages 50 and above, Mendel welcomes clients of all ages, and even couples who wish to get stronger together.

“I have couples that train together and they really enjoy the togetherness and bonding experience,” Mendel said.

“It’s important to stay in shape as you get older. A lot of people want to work out, but don’t feel comfortable in a gym. Some are lacking accountability, but they have it coming now with Fit n Fab Forever. Being able to work out from home, I strive to make them feel at ease.”

With 20 years of experience, Mendel has culminated a wealth of success stories and testimonials from her clients:

“All I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you! You’ve made such a difference in my life!” To get in touch with Betsy Mendel and get a custom workout schedule in place, visit fitnfabforever.com, or email westsidebetsy@gmail.com. Better yet, call or text 310-980-1477.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: LA Marathon (Facebook)
Hard, News

Inaugural Abbot Kinney One Race Coming this Weekend

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

The Race Various Race Categories Catering to Different Age Groups and Expertise Levels Venice Run Club will hold the inaugural...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Health, News, Wellness

Find Harmony at IntoMeSea: Unveiling Santa Monica’s Quantum Wellness Hub

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

A Look Into the Healing Studio and Interview with Owner Jen Williams  IntoMeSea, a healing wellness studio located at 1812...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Suspect in Custody After Breaking Into Woman’s Residence, Masturbating While She Slept

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

The Man Was Arrested for Burglary, Indecent Exposure and Attempt to Commit Rape By Zach Armstrong A homeless man has...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Raging Fire Burns Home Still Under Construction to the Ground

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Witnesses Reported Garbage Catching Fire as the Root Cause By Zach Armstrong An investigation was pursued into the cause of...

Photo: Venice V Hotel
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: How a Local Entrepreneur Restored Venice’s Historic Waldorf Hotel

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Upcoming Hearing Will Determine if the Restaurant Can Serve Alcohol By Nick Antonicello The Waldorf hotel on Ocean Front Walk...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

El Medio Bluffs Home With Canyon and Ocean Views Lists for $3.4M

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is distinguished by a central skylight Situated in the El Medio Bluffs of Pacific Palisades, this...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Seven-Bedroom Beachfront Home Lists for $12.5M

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Built in 1929, Amenities Include a Sparkling Pool, Home Theater and Elevator  This beachfront residence, boasting panoramic views from Palos...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Instagram Executive Puts Spanish-Style Venice Home on the Market

March 3, 2024

Read more
March 3, 2024

Nestled in the heart of the East of Lincoln neighborhood, the bungalow includes coved ceilings According to a report by...

Photo: Big Blue Bus
Hard, News

Security Officers Being Deployed at Big Blue Bus Stations and Routes

March 1, 2024

Read more
March 1, 2024

The Guards will be provided by a firm with other security contracts with the city of Santa Monica  By Zach...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Mayor Karen Bass Taps Mike Newhouse for the Los Angeles Planning Commission

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Attorney, husband, father, homeowner, small business advocate and longtime community activist joins LAPC By Nick Antonicello  Mike Newhouse, a resident...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Update: DSW Taking Over 99 Cent Store Space on Lincoln

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Designer Shoe Warehouse retailer will assume some 15,000 square feet of retail space next to Whole Foods By Nick Antonicello  ...

Photo: Instagram: @VanLeeuwenicecream
Dining, News

Upcoming Ice Cream Shop on Montana Ave. Will Serve Multitude of Vegan Flavors

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

The Company Has Come a Long Way Since Its Humble Beginnings as a New York City Food Truck By Zach...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: What Will Become of the Old 99 Cents Store Location?

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Closed Since January, It Remains Unclear Who Will Occupy This Space at 201 Lincoln Boulevard By Nick Antonicello The future...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

This is Warehouse Restaurant’s Happy Hour Menu

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Its Outdoor Happy Hour Takes Place on the “Pond” By Zach Armstrong Since 1969, the Warehouse Restaurant in Marina del...
News, Video

(Video) Restaurants Replace Glass Front Doors After Late Night Robbery Spree in Del Ray

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Seven restaurants and small businesses in Del Rey and Venice, including Nick the Greek and Dudley Market, were robbed. Council...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR