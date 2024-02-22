Venice Shorts: Rain, Rain Go Away! But RVs Stay For Another Day

RV Situation remains the same up and down Indiana Avenue with new vehicles spilling onto Fourth Avenue.

By Nick Antonicello

The situation along Indiana remains the same with only a single vehicle leaving the scene on this very rainy day.

The pictures here were taken Tuesday, February 20 as the RV encampment remains virtually the same with little in terms of progress in removing these permanently parked vehicles.

According to sources, it seems some of these vans and campers have become rental units and there is no signage that would discourage overnight or long-term parking.

While this stretch is part of a special enforcement and cleaning zone, the vehicles remain and the cleaning has not been taking place according to residents.

Most of these vehicles lack tags and current registration and do not move for street cleaning.

These photos basically display the same conditions we reported in January and those living in these structures apparently get angry when photos are taken to display the lack of action regarding this particular encampment that is taking up plenty of street parking for visitors, tenants and homeowners.

It seems calls to Parking Enforcement and the LAPD have proven to be frustrating as nothing has changed.

While we certainly celebrate the South Venice Boulevard cleanup at First Lutheran, this stretch of Indiana is in dire need of attention and hopefully city officials will address these ongoing conditions sooner than later!

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the encampment and RV crisis here in the community. Have a tent encampment or RV issue on your block or street? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com