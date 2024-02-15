Firefighters Maintain Venice Condo Fire

The property containing three separate two-story condos

A fire damaged a condominium in Venice on Wednesday, but the swift response of firefighters prevented its spread to neighboring units, as reported by Patch.com.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of 6th Avenue shortly after 1 p.m., as reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department. Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson for the department, told Patch that firefighters arrived at the property containing three separate two-story condos with smoke showing from the first floor of one unit. The affected property, visibly vacant, was cordoned off.

Firefighters efficiently accessed the unit where the fire originated, utilizing hose lines to confine the flames to that specific unit. The fire was successfully extinguished within 16 minutes, with a total of 36 firefighters assigned to the incident.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.