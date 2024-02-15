February 16, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Firefighters Maintain Venice Condo Fire

The property containing three separate two-story condos 

A fire damaged a condominium in Venice on Wednesday, but the swift response of firefighters prevented its spread to neighboring units, as reported by Patch.com. 

The incident occurred in the 300 block of 6th Avenue shortly after 1 p.m., as reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department. Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson for the department, told Patch that firefighters arrived at the property containing three separate two-story condos with smoke showing from the first floor of one unit. The affected property, visibly vacant, was cordoned off.

Firefighters efficiently accessed the unit where the fire originated, utilizing hose lines to confine the flames to that specific unit. The fire was successfully extinguished within 16 minutes, with a total of 36 firefighters assigned to the incident. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

in Hard, News
Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Emerging New RV Encampment Compromises Del Rey Neighborhood

February 15, 2024

February 15, 2024

Fourteen RVs now occupy a stretch at the 90 Marina Freeway, some for years By Nick Antonicello  A chain of...

Photo: N/A
Dining, News

Global Açaí Bowl & Smoothie Brand to Open Second Santa Monica Shop

February 15, 2024

February 15, 2024

News of the Opening Comes One Month After the Brand Raised $67 Million By Zach Armstrong Amid ambitious U.S. growth,...

Photo: Instagram: @bandtsdeli
Dining, News

Plant-Based Deli Opens on Montana Ave

February 15, 2024

February 15, 2024

Many Ingredients are Sourced From the Santa Monica Farmers Market By Zach Armstrong A new deli, one which describes itself...

Photo: Instagram: @Firestonewalker_propagator
Dining, News

Tickets on Sale, Breweries Announced for 2024 Firestone Walker Beer Fest

February 14, 2024

February 14, 2024

Festivities kick off on Thursday, May 30 The highly anticipated Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest returns to Paso Robles in...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Tonight: Singles Valentine’s Party at The Victorian

February 14, 2024

February 14, 2024

The first 50 ladies to arrive receive a complimentary serving of Besa rosé or red wine First Round’s On Me...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Renowned Tibetan Singer to Perform at Electric Lodge this Weekend

February 13, 2024

February 13, 2024

This evening of music will showcase Yungchen Lhamo alongside master percussionist Houman Pourmehdi Renowned Tibetan singer-songwriter Yungchen Lhamo is set...

Photo: Kimberly Repecka
News, upbeat

Yo! Venice Interviews Kimberly Repecka, Candidate for Judge of the Superior Court Office #124

February 13, 2024

February 13, 2024

Deputy Public Defender takes on Judge Emily Theresa Spear in a two-candidate contest  By Nick Antonicello  Recently endorsed by the...
Hard, Video

(Video) See Damage of Marvin Braude Bike Trail Following Historic Storm

February 12, 2024

February 12, 2024

The Collapsed Portion Remains Closed Off @yovenicenews Beachside bike trail remains collapsed after historic downpour. #news #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Rescued After Car Plunges in Marina del Rey Waters

February 12, 2024

February 12, 2024

How the vehicle went over the side is unclear By Zach Armstrong According to multiple media reports, a man was...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Car Collision Along Washington Blvd. Saturday Evening

February 12, 2024

February 12, 2024

2004 Corvette has front end rocked, but no one was injured  By Nick Antonicello   A car collision on Washington Blvd...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$6.7M Palisadian Mansion Features Custom Pool With Waterfalls

February 12, 2024

February 12, 2024

The expansive bathroom features a custom oversized marble spa tub Nestled in the exclusive Ridgeview Country Estates, a tranquil enclave...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$21.5M Santa Monica Home Includes 5K Sq Ft Entertainment Pavilion

February 12, 2024

February 12, 2024

The pavilion encompasses a professional theater, game room, office, gym, and spa. Situated on one of Santa Monica’s premier streets,...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

American Pie Actor Lists Venice Home for $4.9M

February 11, 2024

February 11, 2024

Architected by Kevin Mulcahy and constructed in 2004, the homes draw inspiration from light, the environment, and a minimalist palette...

Photo: Pier Communications
Hard, News

Lunar New Year Event to Illuminate Pier Ferris Wheel This Weekend

February 9, 2024

February 9, 2024

The Ferris Wheel Will Showcase Computer-Generated Lighting Featuring Lunar New Year’s Colors, Patterns, and Icons Pacific Park on the Santa...
Hard, Video

(Video) Venice Lifeguard Station Could Become Historic Landmark

February 9, 2024

February 9, 2024

A Petition Garnered Over 1,500 Signatures to Preserve the Structure @yovenicenews The lifeguard station may becomd a landmark #venicebeach #venice...

