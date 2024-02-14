February 15, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @Firestonewalker_propagator

Tickets on Sale, Breweries Announced for 2024 Firestone Walker Beer Fest

Festivities kick off on Thursday, May 30

The highly anticipated Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest returns to Paso Robles in 2024, uniting more than 60 breweries for a world-class celebration. 

Born from the vision of creating a festival showcasing the best brewers globally, it emphasizes the camaraderie among brewers and passionate craft drinkers. The fest supports the nonprofit Paso Robles Pioneer Day.

Leading up to the main event, festivities kick off on Thursday, May 30, with the Firestone Walker Invitational Kick-Off Party at Paso Robles City Park, featuring a complimentary concert and a variety of Firestone Walker beers.

On Friday, May 31, the Invitational Brewery Block Party takes over Paso Robles, offering a free, lively outdoor experience with live music, barbecue, and exceptional beer between the brewhouse and Taproom restaurant.

The pinnacle arrives on Saturday, June 1, at the FWIBF, a ticketed event at the Paso Robles Event Center. With over 60 international breweries, culinary delights, and live music, the festival promises an unparalleled experience. Early admission begins at 11 a.m., followed by general admissions at 12 p.m., concluding at 5 p.m.

To cap off the festivities on Sunday, June 2, a free brunch is hosted at the Firestone Walker Taproom, starting at 9 a.m. Tradition meets culinary excellence with Chef Specials and a warm welcome from the crew, providing the perfect conclusion to this beer-centric weekend.

For more information, tickets and a list of participating breweries, go to https://www.firestonewalker.com/event/firestone-walker-invitational-beer-festival/?utm_source=fwemail&utm_medium=klaviyo&utm_campaign=ibf_ticketreminder_master&utm_content=hero&_kx=86mtfK22Zp0iIZB7VdMGWWvVnE01fNKxBL7e7ZYYpUYcn0UihK6LHYXTr4SJBBvl.Rs8rNc

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Tonight: Singles Valentine’s Party at The Victorian

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

The first 50 ladies to arrive receive a complimentary serving of Besa rosé or red wine First Round’s On Me...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Renowned Tibetan Singer to Perform at Electric Lodge this Weekend

February 13, 2024

Read more
February 13, 2024

This evening of music will showcase Yungchen Lhamo alongside master percussionist Houman Pourmehdi Renowned Tibetan singer-songwriter Yungchen Lhamo is set...

Photo: Kimberly Repecka
News, upbeat

Yo! Venice Interviews Kimberly Repecka, Candidate for Judge of the Superior Court Office #124

February 13, 2024

Read more
February 13, 2024

Deputy Public Defender takes on Judge Emily Theresa Spear in a two-candidate contest  By Nick Antonicello  Recently endorsed by the...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Rescued After Car Plunges in Marina del Rey Waters

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

How the vehicle went over the side is unclear By Zach Armstrong According to multiple media reports, a man was...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Car Collision Along Washington Blvd. Saturday Evening

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

2004 Corvette has front end rocked, but no one was injured  By Nick Antonicello   A car collision on Washington Blvd...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$6.7M Palisadian Mansion Features Custom Pool With Waterfalls

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

The expansive bathroom features a custom oversized marble spa tub Nestled in the exclusive Ridgeview Country Estates, a tranquil enclave...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$21.5M Santa Monica Home Includes 5K Sq Ft Entertainment Pavilion

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

The pavilion encompasses a professional theater, game room, office, gym, and spa. Situated on one of Santa Monica’s premier streets,...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

American Pie Actor Lists Venice Home for $4.9M

February 11, 2024

Read more
February 11, 2024

Architected by Kevin Mulcahy and constructed in 2004, the homes draw inspiration from light, the environment, and a minimalist palette...

Photo: Pier Communications
Hard, News

Lunar New Year Event to Illuminate Pier Ferris Wheel This Weekend

February 9, 2024

Read more
February 9, 2024

The Ferris Wheel Will Showcase Computer-Generated Lighting Featuring Lunar New Year’s Colors, Patterns, and Icons Pacific Park on the Santa...

Photo: Verdant Venice Group
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Tabor Court Tree Planting & Restoration Coming Soon

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Venice Arbor Committee in cooperation with Verdant Venice Group invites all in this celebration of California Native plants! By Nick...

Photo: Lodestar Whiskey
Dining, News

Female-Owned Whiskey Brand by Santa Monica Locals Finds Its Way in L.A. Restaurants

February 8, 2024

Read more
February 8, 2024

Cassia, Lunetta, Gold-Diggers and Esters Wine Shop Are Among Those Carrying the Brand By Zach Armstrong Whiskey is traditionally viewed...
Dining, Video

(Video) Beloved Sports Bar to Reopen Soon on Wilshire Blvd

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

An abundance of screens will be featured @yovenicenews A classic SM watering hole is set to reopen.#santamonica #california #losangeles #restaurant...

Photo One: Instagram: Coucou
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breakaway Cafe and Coucou to Expand: New Locations Coming to Venice and West Hollywood

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

Breakaway Cafe to Open a Window Space, Coucou Sets Its Sights on West Hollywood 2024 is bringing exciting news for...

Photo: Website of Rep. McKinnor
Dining, News

VCC Luncheon to Host State Rep. McKinnor

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

Voice questions and thoughts on Venice community representation Venice Chamber of Commerce Luncheon featuring Assemblymember Tina McKinnor will be held...

Photo: Instagram: fattymartla
Dining, News

Fatty Mart to Host Super Bowl Watch Party with Special Menu

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

Attendees Can Enjoy Dan Dan Chili Dogs and More By Zach Armstrong Fatty Mart, a new Mar Vista-based physical market,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR