Tickets on Sale, Breweries Announced for 2024 Firestone Walker Beer Fest

Festivities kick off on Thursday, May 30

The highly anticipated Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest returns to Paso Robles in 2024, uniting more than 60 breweries for a world-class celebration.

Born from the vision of creating a festival showcasing the best brewers globally, it emphasizes the camaraderie among brewers and passionate craft drinkers. The fest supports the nonprofit Paso Robles Pioneer Day.

Leading up to the main event, festivities kick off on Thursday, May 30, with the Firestone Walker Invitational Kick-Off Party at Paso Robles City Park, featuring a complimentary concert and a variety of Firestone Walker beers.

On Friday, May 31, the Invitational Brewery Block Party takes over Paso Robles, offering a free, lively outdoor experience with live music, barbecue, and exceptional beer between the brewhouse and Taproom restaurant.

The pinnacle arrives on Saturday, June 1, at the FWIBF, a ticketed event at the Paso Robles Event Center. With over 60 international breweries, culinary delights, and live music, the festival promises an unparalleled experience. Early admission begins at 11 a.m., followed by general admissions at 12 p.m., concluding at 5 p.m.

To cap off the festivities on Sunday, June 2, a free brunch is hosted at the Firestone Walker Taproom, starting at 9 a.m. Tradition meets culinary excellence with Chef Specials and a warm welcome from the crew, providing the perfect conclusion to this beer-centric weekend.

For more information, tickets and a list of participating breweries, go to https://www.firestonewalker.com/event/firestone-walker-invitational-beer-festival/