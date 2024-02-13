Renowned Tibetan Singer to Perform at Electric Lodge this Weekend

This evening of music will showcase Yungchen Lhamo alongside master percussionist Houman Pourmehdi

Renowned Tibetan singer-songwriter Yungchen Lhamo is set to grace Southern California with a special performance at The Electric Lodge on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

This evening of music will showcase Yungchen Lhamo alongside master percussionist Houman Pourmehdi and the multi-talented John Alevizakis on guitar. In addition to this performance, Yungchen Lhamo is embarking on her 2024 ‘Monkey Mind’ concert tour, commencing with 12 concerts in the USA and Canada in January and February.

Born in Lhasa, Tibet, Lhamo’s journey led her to Dharamsala in India in 1989, encouraged by the 14th Dalai Lama to use her unique voice to promote Tibetan culture worldwide.

Over her career, she has received accolades, collaborated with renowned artists, and released several albums, including the award-winning ‘Tibetan Prayer’ and ‘Awakening.’ Beyond her musical achievements, Yungchen established the One Drop of Kindness Foundation, focusing on charitable endeavors in Tibet, the USA, Nepal, India, and Liberia.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-of-music-with-yungchen-lhamo-at-the-electric-lodge-in-venice-ca-tickets-783825121037?aff=oddtdtcreator.