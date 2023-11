Everything From Bar Bites to $6 Beers to $10 Wines

By Zach Armstrong

Situated at 1002 MONTANA AVE., the festive eatery Art’s Table offers an exciting “Social Hour” Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. that offers everything from bar bites to $6 beers to $10 wines and more. For those at bar seats, its “Late Night Happy Hour BOGO” offers 50% off.

Below is the social hour menu:

For more information on the restaurant, go to https://www.artstablesm.com/.