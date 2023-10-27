Venice Shorts: Bus Shelters Become Homeless Encampments Along Washington Blvd

Dozens of RVs Are Now Permanently Parked Between the Beach and Lincoln, Residents Reaching Out for Assistance!

By Nick Antonicello

Bus shelters along Washington Blvd are being populated both day and night by homeless individuals with apparently no where to go as an increase in recreational vehicles has also spiked along this popular beach corridor.

The picture here is the bus shelter on the same side of the street of the strip mall that houses Ogden’s Cleaners due east at the corner of Ocean Avenue and Washington.

The photo was taken Tuesday evening, October 24th.

This bus shelter is directly in front of three residential structures.

Another shelter on the same side of the street due east at Lincoln and Washington is also populated by campers making usage by pedestrians virtually impossible.

The basin that fronts Washington on the south side of the street is now once again populated by campers and RV’s as the amount of individuals living in vehicles seems to be outpacing tents and street structures.

The closer one travels to Lincoln due east is confronted with more and more vehicles as it seems that there is only one permanently parked RV at the mouth of the Venice canals where there used to be two closest to the beach and pier.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident who cover the homeless encampment crisis here in Venice. Antonicello is a member of the Outreach and Oceanfront Walk Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org).