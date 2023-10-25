Hollywood Roosevelt Holding “American Horror Story” Themed Halloween Party

Don Your Most Hauntingly Elegant Attire

Prepare to journey into the supernatural and immerse in a night of terror at The Hollywood Roosevelt Tropicana.

This Halloween soiree, inspired by the American Horror Story series, promises an unforgettable evening of thrills and chills. Don your most hauntingly elegant attire and embrace the enigmatic allure of a mysterious mask. Will you portray a ghostly apparition or a malevolent spirit?

Event Date: October 28

Doors Open: 9 PM

VIP bottle packages are on offer for those seeking an elevated experience.

Event Lineup:

Strange Hotels: 9 PM – 10:30 PM

DJ Miss Ninja: 10:30 PM – 12 AM

Glass Petals: 12 AM – 2 AM

A dress code is in place, with costumes recommended or formal attire coupled with the mandatory use of masks. Please note that all masks must be removed upon entering for identification verification. Weapons of any kind, including toy swords, knives, or firearms, are strictly prohibited, regardless of their apparent authenticity.

For further information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hollywood-horror-story-at-the-hollywood-roosevelt-tickets-728485749487?aff=oddtdtcreator.