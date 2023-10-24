October 27, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Main Street Yoga Studio Gives Abundance of Divine Light and Flow

Leah  Zaccaria’s “Shefayoga Venice” Defines a Community Spirit and Mood,  And a New Approach to the Art of Yoga

By Nick Antonicello

Venice can be best described as this urban beach enclave that is diversified and unique in every way. For Shefayoga, Venice is just another community member that shares in those values and services.

Located at 245 Main Street, this hub of yoga activity offers a series of yoga classes, workshops and services.

The community opened in March of 2020 and they specialize in offering a wide variety of styles of yoga. Hosting over 100 classes weekly, each instructor is different and all are welcome!

Offering a new “locals only,” new student special of just $29, memberships are available and you can walk-in and pay a drop-in fee as well.

Shefayoga averages seventeen (17) classes per day and are open from 6AM -9PM Sunday through Friday and 7:30 AM-6PM on Saturdays.

For Shefayoga is more than a yoga studio, but a community of friendship where people can meet, hang out and grow together in their collective spiritual and physical health journey.

With a plethora of experienced instructors, the space is some 5600 square feet including four practice rooms both heated and unheated.

To learn more about this abundance of divine light and flow, call 424-238-8843 or contact them online at info@shefayogavenice.com

Owner Leah Zaccaria will be glad to meet you and show you around.

Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Recreational Marijuana Sales to Expand in Santa Monica After Zoning Changes

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

A Cannabis Social Equity Program Could Apply to Two Medicinal Cannabis Retailers in the City By Zach Armstrong Approved changes...
News, Video

(Video) German Clothing Brand Opens Boutique on Main Street

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Engelbert Strauss opens up on 1320 Main Street with 1,000 sq ft of retail. @yovenicenews Venice has a new boutique...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Bus Shelters Become Homeless Encampments Along Washington Blvd

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Dozens of RVs Are Now Permanently Parked Between the Beach and Lincoln, Residents Reaching Out for Assistance! By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: Instagram: @tacosporfavor_inc
Dining, News

West L.A. Mexican Restaurant Chain to Open Another Santa Monica Spot

October 26, 2023

Read more
October 26, 2023

The New Outpost Along Is Reportedly Replacing the British-Themed Watering Hole Cock N’ Bull By Zach Armstrong Tacos Por Favor,...

Photo: Instagram: @crawlwithus
Dining, News

Halloween Bar Crawl Coming to Santa Monica

October 26, 2023

Read more
October 26, 2023

Attendees Will Be Given Wristbands and Are Encouraged to Dress in Costumes By Zach Armstrong Adults can converge in Santa...

Photo: Instagram: @officialpandaexpress
Dining, News

Panda Express to Open New Venice Location

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

The New Spot Is Replacing a Similar Asian Eatery A branch of Panda Express is poised to establish a presence...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

From Spooky Screenings to Pumpkin Patches, Check Out LA’s Halloween Events

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Halloween Delights and Haunting Days and Nights in Los Angeles By Dolores Quintana Halloween, the true apex of the spooky...

Photo: Instagram: @thehollywoodroosevelt
News, upbeat

Hollywood Roosevelt Holding “American Horror Story” Themed Halloween Party

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Don Your Most Hauntingly Elegant Attire Prepare to journey into the supernatural and immerse in a night of terror at...
News, Video

(Video) Meet the Best of Pacific Palisades Winner – Dry Cleaner/Tailor

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Located on Sunset Blvd., this is voted best dry cleaner/tailor in Pacific Palisades @yovenicenews Meet the Best of Pacific Palisades...

Photo: Instagram: @halloweenboatparade
News, Real Estate

Halloween Boat Parade Coming to Marina del Rey

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

The Parade Is Set to Include Prizes Awarded in Multiple Categories The 2nd Annual Halloween Boat Parade, “Hola Halloween”, is...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Pali High Hosting Production of “Little Women”

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Evangeline Lindes Takes on the Role of Jo March By Zach Armstrong Palisades Charter High School is putting on a...
News, Video

(Video) See Inside Marina del Rey’s New Barnes and Noble Store

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Minutes Away From the Previous Venice Location, the Bookstore Chain Has Opened New Doors @yovenicenews Marina del Rey has a...

Photo: Nick Antonicelo
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Whole Foods Condition Intolerable Thanks to Illegal & Stationery RVs

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Conditions at 715 Rose Described As Dangerous By Locals! By Nick Antonicello It seems WHOLE FOODS and the area along...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Council to Consider Supporting Tenants Facing Mass Eviction

October 23, 2023

Read more
October 23, 2023

The Barrington Plaza Tenants Association Filed a Lawsuit Against the Building’s Owner in June By Zach Armstrong Santa Monica City...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Three-Level Venice Canal Home Unveiled at $6.3M

October 22, 2023

Read more
October 22, 2023

This Residence Has Been Seven Years in the Making Nestled along the historic Venice Canals, this three-level residence at 442...

