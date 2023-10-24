Venice Shorts: Main Street Yoga Studio Gives Abundance of Divine Light and Flow

Leah Zaccaria’s “Shefayoga Venice” Defines a Community Spirit and Mood, And a New Approach to the Art of Yoga

By Nick Antonicello

Venice can be best described as this urban beach enclave that is diversified and unique in every way. For Shefayoga, Venice is just another community member that shares in those values and services.

Located at 245 Main Street, this hub of yoga activity offers a series of yoga classes, workshops and services.

The community opened in March of 2020 and they specialize in offering a wide variety of styles of yoga. Hosting over 100 classes weekly, each instructor is different and all are welcome!

Offering a new “locals only,” new student special of just $29, memberships are available and you can walk-in and pay a drop-in fee as well.

Shefayoga averages seventeen (17) classes per day and are open from 6AM -9PM Sunday through Friday and 7:30 AM-6PM on Saturdays.

For Shefayoga is more than a yoga studio, but a community of friendship where people can meet, hang out and grow together in their collective spiritual and physical health journey.

With a plethora of experienced instructors, the space is some 5600 square feet including four practice rooms both heated and unheated.

To learn more about this abundance of divine light and flow, call 424-238-8843 or contact them online at info@shefayogavenice.com

Owner Leah Zaccaria will be glad to meet you and show you around.