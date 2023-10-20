Venice Shorts: Saint Mark’s Centennial Continues With Annual Festival This Weekend

Food Trucks, Carnival Rides, Beer & Wine Tent, DJ & Live Music Offers Family Fun for the Entire Venice Community.

By Nick Antonicello

Saint Mark’s Catholic Community is offering a day of family fun for all Venetians as they host their annual Fall Festival on their parish grounds this Saturday from noon to 10 PM, located at 912 Coeur D’Alene Avenue, right behind the McDonald’s on Lincoln Boulevard.

They will be selling unlimited wristbands for the “thrill seekers” in your family and for those little ones and the young at heart can visit the “Little Lion Land,” full of carnival inflatables, obstacle courses and bouncy houses.

Feeling crafty or craving to make a caramel apple? Join us in our celebrated Craft Town!

There will be a plethora of amazing food vendors, jewelry and wares for sale and other carnival delights!

And for those looking to really enjoy their Saturday, the Venice Whaler will host a Beer Garden serving our specialty “St Mark-Arita” as well as beer and wine selections.

Enjoy an array of delicious food offerings or a cocktail while listening to some great music or watching your favorite college football game with their numerous outdoor TV’s for your viewing pleasure.

With something for everyone, the celebration of Saint Mark is an important part of the Venice experience and community.

The patron saint of Venice, Mark is the author of the second Gospel and was a cousin of Saint Barnabas, and was described by many as like a son to Saint Peter, the first pope.

Mark’s works were an influence on the Gospels of both Luke and Matthew.

Saint Mark’s legacy serves as an inspiration to attorneys, lawyers as well as prisoners and glaziers. Born 12 AD, Mark lived until 68 AD and served as the Bishop of Alexandria in Egypt.

Saint Mark who was an evangelist wrote down the sermons of Peter, composing the Gospel according to Mark, before he left for Alexandria in 43 AD. In 49, nineteen years after the Ascension of Jesus Christ, Mark traveled to Alexandria and founded the Church of Alexandria.

Today it is part of the Coptic Orthodox Church.

Saint Mark’s Catholic Community operates a K through 8, Catholic elementary education for all and you can visit them online at www.stmarkschool.com

The photo is from last year’s festival.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year Venetian and covers all things eclectic, unique and important to the neighborhood of Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com