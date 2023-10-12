October 13, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook: @Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority

Venice Shorts: Why Fix What Is Fundamentally Broken?

LA Mayor Karen Bass Appointed to LAHSA, the Flawed and Failed, Bloated Homeless Bureaucracy That Needs to Be Abolished, Not Enabled!

By Nick Antonicello

They say if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.

But in the case of the bureaucratic white elephant known as LAHSA, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority that for some thirty years has grown into a black hole of government spending and incompetence, why would Mayor Karen Bass offer any political or governmental good will to this taxpayer funded nightmare that can’t get out of it’s own way?

A failed agency where the average salary ranges from $81,000 to $104,000, a place with exotic and peculiar job titles like IT Support at $62, 364 or $170,000 for Senior Data Scientists, one wonders just how much of their bloated annual budget without any semblance of success truly reaches a single unhoused individual?

For if someone needed proof that the “homeless industrial complex” actually exists, one only need to visit LAHSA and it’s consistent record of failure as the population of homeless here in Los Angeles swells at an annual rate of 10% year-over-year with no relief in sight no matter how much is expended or appropriated, as there never seems to be enough money one can print that can actually solve or at least dent the ever growing population of homelessness in Venice or Los Angeles.

For the failure begins at the top with Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, the former head of Saint Joseph’s Center, a so-called service provider that boasted a healthy growth and tripling of staffing and personnel under her woeful watch, was inexplicably rewarded and appointed by Bass to head LAHSA at a base salary of $430,000 earning more than Bass herself and even Joe Biden, the President of the United State!.

And as it becomes more and more obvious that homelessness is in fact a California dilemma with LA County serving as Ground Zero, with the state accounting for 12% of the country’s overall population, but over 35% of the nation’s unhoused!

More importantly, because record keeping is suspect, just how many of the homeless here in LA County are truly Angelenos, and how many are just criminal transients who migrate to California and specifically Los Angeles because such street conditions are not just tolerated, but enabled by city officials across the board!

By appointing herself to this governmental Titanic,  Bass joins leftist progressive Lindsey Horvath, a freshman first-term LA County Supervisor who has no demonstrated record of dealing with homelessness in a practical and effective manner in her stint as a West Hollywood elected official.

For they say if you break it, you own it. But in the case of Bass, she is inheriting not only what is broken, but all of the Mayor’s horses and men cannot put LAHSA back together again!

For the Mayor seems to believe hiring expensive bureaucratic operatives like Dr. Adams Kellum and now Lourdes Castro Ramirez will somehow change the culture, direction or decades of failure that seems embedded and part of an agency that clearly has run amok and gone astray with no stated timeline or actual plan to end the scourge of the streets of LA that has the county and city an embarrassment of failure by any reasonable policy standard.

While cities like Houston, Texas have effectively turned the corner and reduced the street population and encampments, LA continues to aimlessly wander under the notion you can build your way out of this crisis and that an endless spicket of dollars will somehow correct things as those service providers and bureaucratic homeless officials laugh all the way to the bank courtesy of an exhausted taxpayer that has become immune to a situation that is worse today then yesterday, last week, last month or last year!

Closer to home here in Venice, some of the “low-hanging fruit” has been corrected, but for every clean-up there seems to be a one-step forward, with two-steps seemingly backward that cancels any visible progress!

For the slum-by-the-sea known as Venice Bridge Housing on Main Street continues to remain open despite overwhelming opposition to that failed social experiment, and the only question now is whether the median project will receive approval moving forward as the brittle opposition from CD-11 has been at best disappointing and to date, futile.

You almost get the feeling that we’re being braced for yet another permanent homeless venue with beachfront views that some estimate at $1 million dollars a clip, only confirming that Venice will continue to be a “containment zone” for homelessness while other neighborhoods such as Pacific Palisades, Westchester and others continue to receive special treatment and that proverbial pass in responsibility of housing the unhoused.

For here is the new boss, almost as bad as the old one?

The only person who seems to be offering a real plan for Venetians is VNC Community Officer Clark Brown, who urged Councilwoman Traci Park to at least consider a task force to review a move that would move the unhoused to public parcels at LAX. That motion led to Park attending a recent VNC meeting and making her opposition to that rather practical solution obvious.

For Clark Brown, a retired attorney and longtime Venetian is an elected community volunteer who has worked hard to mitigate the encampments of Venice since joining the VNC three years ago. Park in contrast and comparison is a paid politician, earning $218,000 annually,  excluding a gas card, city vehicle, free health benefits and pension credits totaling over $300,00, making her like her predecessor Mike Bonin the highest paid city council member in America today along with her fourteen other cohorts on that 15-member governing body.

So if moving the homelessness out of Venice is not an option, what is?

For the whole miserable process of addressing homelessness and the encampments that leads to spikes in real crime, gang activity, prostitution and open drug use on the streets of LA and here in Venice is depressing, as an actual plan of action is as distant as ever before despite all the emergency orders and obscene increases in spending that seems to just feed the fire of unaccountable actions that have made the problem clearly worse, and never better.

For politicians like Bass or Horvath are seemingly owning the homeless issue by attaching themselves and their political reputations to this unbridled super agency known as LAHSA. But what most ask is when will the policy pendulum swing back to some sanity, and when will someone, anyone propose that after three decades, it’s time to end and abolish this Trojan Horse known as LAHSA?

For the delusion of doing the same thing over and over again yet expecting a different outcome knows no reasonable bounds or standards.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident who covers the issue of homelessness and how it effects the neighborhood of Venice. A member of the Outreach and Oceanfront Walk Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council, Antonicello  has participated on four different occasions as a volunteer with LAHSA’s annual homeless count. He can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @bnmarinadelrey
Hard, News

Barnes & Noble Opening New Marina del Rey Store With Book Signing

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

A Renowned Author Will Partake in the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Book Signing Event Barnes & Noble will open its new...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

DineLA Is Taking Place at These Venice Restaurants

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

To Indulge as a Customer, Simply Go to One of the Participating Locations and Ask for the DineLA Menu By...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Savor Island Flavors and Support Maui Wildfire Relief on October 21st with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

Tropical Delights for a Cause: The Rose Venice’s Hawaiian Benefit Dinner Embark on a unique culinary journey with a purpose...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Alan’s Market Is a Neighborhood Original

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

The Local’s Choice for Wine, Spirits, Snacks, Sandwiches and Other Beach Essentials By Nick Antonicello Alan’s Market has been a...

Photo: Instagram: @fashionbeanscom
News, upbeat

Shia LaBeouf Performing at Venice Theater in “Henry Johnson” World Premiere

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

The Play Is the Newest From a Pulitzer Prize Winner By Zach Armstrong A new play by a Pulitzer Prize...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: 1967 Supply Is a Happy Place!

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

A Portal of Pop Culture for a Child of the 1960s & 70s  By Nick Antonicello  Being born in 1960...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Climbs Santa Monica Ferris Wheel Claiming to Have Bomb

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Fire Crews Evacuated Individuals on the Ferris Wheel An unsettling incident unfolded at the Santa Monica Pier on Monday, resulting...

Photo: Official
News

Local Law Enforcement Reacts To Israel Attacks with Promises to Monitor Situation

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Community Religious Groups Offer Information and Ways To Donate and Help  By Dolores Quintana After the attacks in Israel this...

Photo: Facebook: @Drew Gross
Hard, News

Historic Venice Theater Turned Indoor Swap Meet Closes Its Doors

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

The Venue Opened Its Doors as a 1,000-Seat Single-Level Theater in 1951 By Zach Armstrong Fox Venice, a legendary movie...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: It’s Time to Reform the Voting Franchise for VNC Community Officers!

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Why Are Venice Stakeholders Denied the Right to Elect All Thirteen Community Officers Versus Just One? By Nick Antonicello The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Apartment Complex Near Sony Studios and Google Lists For $22M

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

It Is in Proximity to Major Entertainment and Tech Companies Including Sony Studios, Amazon Studios, HBO, Apple, and Google In...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, Real Estate

Venice Shorts: 38 Development Items Tabled at Land Use Committee Meeting

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Will the VNC’s Land Use Standing Committee concern itself with what some regard as trifling matters? By Nick Antonicello  The...
News, Video

(Video) Hotel Workers Strike In Front of Santa Monica Hampton Inn

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Unite Here Local 11’s negotiations fell through with hotel representatives. @yovenicenews Hotel workers are striking in Santa Monica #santamonica #california...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Heritage Museum Film Festival Coming This Weekend

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Experience Vintage Venice Films Spanning the Past Century. The VHM Film Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7:00 pm...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Tents Back on Flower Avenue Like Musical Chairs

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Just When You Thought It Was Safe on Flower, Back Come the Illegal Tentings! By Nick Antonicello Quicker than you...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR