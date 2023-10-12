October 13, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @bnmarinadelrey

Barnes & Noble Opening New Marina del Rey Store With Book Signing

A Renowned Author Will Partake in the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Book Signing Event

Barnes & Noble will open its new Marina del Rey bookstore on Wednesday, Oct. 18, located just minutes away from its previous spot, now situated in Waterside at Marina Del Rey at 4752 Admiralty Way within the former Amazon Books site.

The official public opening will feature renowned author Stuart Gibbs partaking in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and book signing event, featuring his work “Spy School Goes North.” The new venue will showcase the well-acclaimed bookstore design characteristic of Barnes & Noble’s recent store launches, offering a broad selection of books, toys, games, and gifts.

“Our previous location has served as a community hub for nearly 30 years, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue that tradition in this magnificent new bookstore,” stated Store Manager Heather Roberts. “The experienced bookselling team here in Marina del Rey eagerly embraced the opportunity to create a new Barnes & Noble location, filling our displays with books carefully selected to cater to our community. We look forward to welcoming readers to their new Marina del Rey Barnes & Noble.”

The new Marina del Rey store is one of two California Barnes & Noble bookstores launching on the 18th, alongside the new Tustin location, and marks the third store to open this October, following the Burlingame store opening the preceding week.

