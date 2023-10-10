October 10, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Man Climbs Santa Monica Ferris Wheel Claiming to Have Bomb

Fire Crews Evacuated Individuals on the Ferris Wheel

An unsettling incident unfolded at the Santa Monica Pier on Monday, resulting in the evacuation and temporary closure of the entire pier. A man, carrying a backpack and reportedly claiming to have a bomb, scaled the Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel, prompting a swift response from law enforcement, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Around 2:40 p.m., officers from the Santa Monica Police Department were dispatched to the pier to address the situation. A watch commander at the department told NBC4 that the individual had climbed the Ferris wheel, backpack in tow, and had begun shouting at officers.

The department conveyed via X (formerly Twitter) that witnesses had reported the suspect uttering threats related to having a bomb. Concurrently, fire crews initiated efforts to evacuate individuals who were on the Ferris wheel baskets at the time.

In response to the escalating situation, officers proceeded to evacuate Pacific Park and the entire pier, prioritizing the safety of all visitors. Additionally, a crisis negotiation team was deployed to the scene in an effort to establish communication with the suspect.

The individual in question was positioned near the central axis of the 130-foot-tall Ferris wheel but eventually descended from the structure shortly before 4:30 p.m. Law enforcement officers were observed subduing the suspect.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Local Law Enforcement Reacts To Israel Attacks with Promises to Monitor Situation

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Community Religious Groups Offer Information and Ways To Donate and Help  By Dolores Quintana After the attacks in Israel this...

Photo: Facebook: @Drew Gross
Hard, News

Historic Venice Theater Turned Indoor Swap Meet Closes Its Doors

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

The Venue Opened Its Doors as a 1,000-Seat Single-Level Theater in 1951 By Zach Armstrong Fox Venice, a legendary movie...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: It’s Time to Reform the Voting Franchise for VNC Community Officers!

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Why Are Venice Stakeholders Denied the Right to Elect All Thirteen Community Officers Versus Just One? By Nick Antonicello The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Apartment Complex Near Sony Studios and Google Lists For $22M

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

It Is in Proximity to Major Entertainment and Tech Companies Including Sony Studios, Amazon Studios, HBO, Apple, and Google In...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, Real Estate

Venice Shorts: 38 Development Items Tabled at Land Use Committee Meeting

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Will the VNC’s Land Use Standing Committee concern itself with what some regard as trifling matters? By Nick Antonicello  The...
News, Video

(Video) Hotel Workers Strike In Front of Santa Monica Hampton Inn

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Unite Here Local 11’s negotiations fell through with hotel representatives. @yovenicenews Hotel workers are striking in Santa Monica #santamonica #california...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Heritage Museum Film Festival Coming This Weekend

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Experience Vintage Venice Films Spanning the Past Century. The VHM Film Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7:00 pm...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Tents Back on Flower Avenue Like Musical Chairs

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Just When You Thought It Was Safe on Flower, Back Come the Illegal Tentings! By Nick Antonicello Quicker than you...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Stakeholders Association Opposes Marina Freeway Removal, Offers Affordable Housing Proposal

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

CD-11 Weighing All Options Before Taking Position on the Proposal! By Nick Antonicello The Venice Stakeholders Association (VSA) announced today...

Photo: Instagram: @cherlato_gelato
Dining, News

Cher’s Gelato Truck is Coming to Santa Monica

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

In July, the 77-Year-Old Musician Announced She’s Launching Her Gelato Venture By Zach Armstrong Cher’s new gelato truck, Cherlato, will...

Photo: Instagram: @allanticovinaionyc
Dining, News

Florence-Based Sandwich Shop Opens Abbot Kinney Location

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Among Menu Items Is the La Favolosa (Salame Toscana, Pecorino Cream, Artichoke Cream, Spicy Eggplant) By Zach Armstrong An authentic...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Coco Beach Bar & Grill to the Neighborhood!

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Formerly Islands, Vcc Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony By Nick Antonicello It was all smiles and handshakes Wednesday evening as Coco...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside DMN8 Gym’s New Main Street Location

October 4, 2023

Read more
October 4, 2023

The gym, already with an outdoor presence in Linear Park, has a new gathering place for gym rats. @yovenicenews Look...

Photo: Facebook: Lopez Ranch Pumpkin and Christmas Trees
News, upbeat

Pumpkin Patch Opening Soon at Venice Church

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

The Ranch Was Started in 1967 on a Family-Owned Farm By Zach Armstrong You know what October means. Spooky decorations,...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Former VNC Member Launches Pet Lifestyle Website, “Tilley and Me”

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

Entrepreneur Liz Clay Has a Passion for Pets, Created a New Portal That Promotes a Venice Beach Vibe! By Nick...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR