Man Climbs Santa Monica Ferris Wheel Claiming to Have Bomb

Fire Crews Evacuated Individuals on the Ferris Wheel

An unsettling incident unfolded at the Santa Monica Pier on Monday, resulting in the evacuation and temporary closure of the entire pier. A man, carrying a backpack and reportedly claiming to have a bomb, scaled the Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel, prompting a swift response from law enforcement, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Around 2:40 p.m., officers from the Santa Monica Police Department were dispatched to the pier to address the situation. A watch commander at the department told NBC4 that the individual had climbed the Ferris wheel, backpack in tow, and had begun shouting at officers.

The department conveyed via X (formerly Twitter) that witnesses had reported the suspect uttering threats related to having a bomb. Concurrently, fire crews initiated efforts to evacuate individuals who were on the Ferris wheel baskets at the time.

In response to the escalating situation, officers proceeded to evacuate Pacific Park and the entire pier, prioritizing the safety of all visitors. Additionally, a crisis negotiation team was deployed to the scene in an effort to establish communication with the suspect.

The individual in question was positioned near the central axis of the 130-foot-tall Ferris wheel but eventually descended from the structure shortly before 4:30 p.m. Law enforcement officers were observed subduing the suspect.