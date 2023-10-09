October 9, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: 38 Development Items Tabled at Land Use Committee Meeting

Will the VNC’s Land Use Standing Committee concern itself with what some regard as trifling matters?

By Nick Antonicello

 The Oct. 3 meeting of the Land Use & Planning Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) became a rather lengthy discussion by committee members on the meaning of the term De Minimus, as well as which has greater impact on board deliberation, the Venice Specific Plan or the authority  and governance of the California Coastal Commission.

Board Chairman Michael Jensen, who was elected to a second term as LUPC head last March, is the committee’s longest serving member and views LUPC as a city chartered government body and thus being in accordance with the Venice Specific Plan as the primary guide to the board’s action and deliberations.

Jensen is a practicing attorney here in the state of California and a resident of Venice.

Robin Rudisill, a former LUPC chair and a 2017 candidate for the LA City Council made it clear that she believed the California Coastal Commission as the primary guide post for board action as did Richard Stranger, one of the standing committee’s newly appointed members by the VNC.

De Minimus by definition are issues or items too trivial or minor for consideration, especially when applying the law.

In effect, items lacking significance or importance to take any formal committee action.

Rudisill asked Chairman Jensen to meet with her to flush out these fundamental interpretative differences, or that a meeting take place to discuss in greater detail.

Discussion then became public comment, and two VNC board members, Outreach Chair Erica Moore and Treasurer Helen Fallon wanted to weigh-in, but were barred from commenting due to directives from the City of LA, particularly DONE (Department of Neighborhood Empowerment), as well as an explanation offered by VNC President Brian Averill, also in attendance that no participation of any kind was proper or appropriate by current VNC members.

Formerly, “qualifying questions” were acceptable, but now no longer applicable according to Averill.  

Rudisill then made a motion tabling the De Minimus cases for the VNC Consent Calendar, which passed and effectively wiped away LUPC action for the evening.

Some confusion had erupted, as committee member Gabriel Smith tried to offer a substitute motion, but the meeting had been already effectively adjourned.

In total, thirty-eight De Minimus items were tabled, and the actions included demolition of an existing detached garage and construction of a new ADU (accessory dwelling unit) over a six-car garage, change of use from office and retail to office and health club, and another was the conversion of a three-car garage to an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and finally an interior remodel and third-story addition including a rooftop deck.

At this point the only other agenda item was the appointment of committee members to case assignments, but it is unclear if the appointments will have to be made again at the board’s November meeting since this was an announcement not conducted during committee business.

There were four case numbers assigned for 601-601.5 OFW (Oceanfront Walk), 1301 Abbot Kinney, 726 Rose and 10 East Washington Boulevard.

In other board business the prior minutes apparently passed by those who qualified to cast a vote and Chairman Jensen offered a basic orientation of how one participates on the committee.

Again, differing opinions were stated as a flow chart was provided how a case file makes its way through the LUPC committee process and ultimately before the full board with a letter in support or opposition to the appropriate LA City authorities.

The meeting ended at roughly 8PM.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice who covers the actions of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact Antonicello via -email at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Apartment Complex Near Sony Studios and Google Lists For $22M

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

It Is in Proximity to Major Entertainment and Tech Companies Including Sony Studios, Amazon Studios, HBO, Apple, and Google In...
News, Video

(Video) Hotel Workers Strike In Front of Santa Monica Hampton Inn

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Unite Here Local 11’s negotiations fell through with hotel representatives. @yovenicenews Hotel workers are striking in Santa Monica #santamonica #california...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Heritage Museum Film Festival Coming This Weekend

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Experience Vintage Venice Films Spanning the Past Century. The VHM Film Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7:00 pm...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Tents Back on Flower Avenue Like Musical Chairs

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Just When You Thought It Was Safe on Flower, Back Come the Illegal Tentings! By Nick Antonicello Quicker than you...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Stakeholders Association Opposes Marina Freeway Removal, Offers Affordable Housing Proposal

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

CD-11 Weighing All Options Before Taking Position on the Proposal! By Nick Antonicello The Venice Stakeholders Association (VSA) announced today...

Photo: Instagram: @cherlato_gelato
Dining, News

Cher’s Gelato Truck is Coming to Santa Monica

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

In July, the 77-Year-Old Musician Announced She’s Launching Her Gelato Venture By Zach Armstrong Cher’s new gelato truck, Cherlato, will...

Photo: Instagram: @allanticovinaionyc
Dining, News

Florence-Based Sandwich Shop Opens Abbot Kinney Location

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Among Menu Items Is the La Favolosa (Salame Toscana, Pecorino Cream, Artichoke Cream, Spicy Eggplant) By Zach Armstrong An authentic...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Coco Beach Bar & Grill to the Neighborhood!

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Formerly Islands, Vcc Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony By Nick Antonicello It was all smiles and handshakes Wednesday evening as Coco...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside DMN8 Gym’s New Main Street Location

October 4, 2023

Read more
October 4, 2023

The gym, already with an outdoor presence in Linear Park, has a new gathering place for gym rats. @yovenicenews Look...

Photo: Facebook: Lopez Ranch Pumpkin and Christmas Trees
News, upbeat

Pumpkin Patch Opening Soon at Venice Church

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

The Ranch Was Started in 1967 on a Family-Owned Farm By Zach Armstrong You know what October means. Spooky decorations,...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Former VNC Member Launches Pet Lifestyle Website, “Tilley and Me”

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

Entrepreneur Liz Clay Has a Passion for Pets, Created a New Portal That Promotes a Venice Beach Vibe! By Nick...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homophobic Comments Lead to Termination of Downtown Security Contract

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

Two Months Ago, City Council Approved DTMS’ Contract for Additional Security By Zach Armstrong Concerns over homophobic comments have led...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Popular Boardwalk Playground Slated for Demolition

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Department of Parks and Rec Is Seeking a Vendor for a Replacement By Zach Armstrong The Department of Recreation and...

Photo: Los Angeles Sheriff's Department
News

Several Different Neighborhoods on the Westside Hit With Hate Crime Vandalism

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Residents’ Cars Have Been Spraypainted and Carved With Swastikas  By Dolores Quintana There have been multiple reports of vandalism and...

Photo: Facebook
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Beach Bollards Must Be Operational and Reliable

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Why Don’t These Beach Bollards Prevent Vehicles From Driving on the Boardwalk? By Nick Antonicello Venice residents and stakeholders know...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR