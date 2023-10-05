Florence-Based Sandwich Shop Opens Abbot Kinney Location

Among Menu Items Is the La Favolosa (Salame Toscana, Pecorino Cream, Artichoke Cream, Spicy Eggplant)

By Zach Armstrong

An authentic Italian sandwich shop, originating in Florence and now operating a dozen locations internationally, is starting its Los Angeles expansion along Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

All’Antico Vinaio announced via a surprise Instagram post that it opened a new location in a ground-floor space located at 1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd. As of Oct. 1, the chain announced that the location will permanently open once some store details are finalized.

Among the items on its sandwich-only menu are the La Favolosa (Salame toscana, pecorino cream, artichoke cream, spicy eggplant), L.A. Fade Away (Gorgonzola, spicy zucchini, spicy eggplant, sun dried tomato, arugula) and the La District (Pancetta, pecorino cream, sun dried tomato, arugula).

Launched in 1991, the Mazzanti family has been operating Florence locations of the All’antico Vinaio franchise drawing crowds due to its Tuscan schiacciata bread. Tommaso Mazzanti joined the company in 2014, opening four more stores between 2017 and 2021, including one in New York City. With the recent announcement, the chain is expanding into the Los Angeles area starting with Venice.

Hannah Goldfield, a staff writer at the New Yorker, wrote of the shop’s NY outpost “I ordered La Paradiso, tripling down on my favorite nut: thin coins of pistachio were spangled, like leopard spots, throughout floppy folds of mortadella that had been layered with an oily, pesto-like “pistachio cream” and stretchy stracciatella (made from mozzarella curds mixed with cream) dusted in crushed pistachio, stacked between enormous rectangles of freshly baked schiacciata, a focaccia-adjacent Tuscan bread. (Schiacciata means “squished,” as in with fingertips.) I ate it, both hands required, on a doorstep across the cobblestoned street from the shop, drinking cold wine out of a plastic cup. I saw, in vivid colors, what all the fuss was about.”

For more information, go to https://www.allanticovinaionyc.com/.